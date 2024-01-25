Girlfriend of Joliet mass murder suspect Romeo Nance held on home confinement in obstruction of justice case

The 21-year-old girlfriend of Joliet mass murder suspect Romeo Nance appeared in a Will County courthouse Thursday accused of giving false information to police when she claimed she didn’t know his phone number, officials said.

Kyleigh Cleveland-Singleton, charged with felony obstruction of justice, appeared before Judge David Carlson who ordered her placed on home confinement, according to the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office.

On Monday, Cleveland-Singleton “furnished false information” about not knowing Nance’s phone number “with the intent to prevent the apprehension of Romeo Nance for first degree murder,” read a criminal complaint.

Kyleigh Cleveland-Singleton Joliet Police Department

Romeo Nance, who took his own life in Texas, allegedly killed his mother and six other family members in two houses on the block before killing another random victim nearby.

Cleveland-Singleton is due back in court Feb. 8.