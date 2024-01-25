The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 25, 2024
Crime News Metro/State

Girlfriend of Joliet mass murder suspect Romeo Nance held on home confinement in obstruction of justice case

Kyleigh Cleveland-Singleton allegedly lied to authorities Monday about not knowing Nance’s phone number to keep him from being arrested for the slayings.

By  Mohammad Samra
   
SHARE Girlfriend of Joliet mass murder suspect Romeo Nance held on home confinement in obstruction of justice case
Shootings_Illinois__1_.jpg

Joliet police work the scene Monday where seven people were shot and killed Sunday in the 2200 block of West Acres Road in Joliet.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

The 21-year-old girlfriend of Joliet mass murder suspect Romeo Nance appeared in a Will County courthouse Thursday accused of giving false information to police when she claimed she didn’t know his phone number, officials said.

Kyleigh Cleveland-Singleton, charged with felony obstruction of justice, appeared before Judge David Carlson who ordered her placed on home confinement, according to the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office.

On Monday, Cleveland-Singleton “furnished false information” about not knowing Nance’s phone number “with the intent to prevent the apprehension of Romeo Nance for first degree murder,” read a criminal complaint.

Kyleigh Cleveland-Singleton

Kyleigh Cleveland-Singleton

Joliet Police Department

Romeo Nance, who took his own life in Texas, allegedly killed his mother and six other family members in two houses on the block before killing another random victim nearby.

Cleveland-Singleton is due back in court Feb. 8.

Related

Next Up In Crime
A list of every known Illinois resident charged in the U.S. Capitol breach
Thieves hit 5 stores during overnight smash-and-grabs on North Side
Tinley Park, Joliet mass shootings are a reminder that deadly violence against women is all too common
Joliet grieves ‘this senseless loss’ as police reveal mass shooting suspect’s victims included his mother, siblings, aunt and uncle
Loud talker brandishes gun after being shushed during ‘Weird Al’ flick at Logan Theatre
Advocates make emotional plea for passage of bill aimed at seizing guns from those accused in domestic violences cases
The Latest
Consider alternating a cool glass of water with your favorite cocktail or glass of wine to help prevent a hangover.
Eat Well
How to prevent a hangover? Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate
While the only sure way to avoid a hangover would be to not drink an excessive amount of alcohol, there are some things you can do to reduce the odds of experiencing one.
By Delaney Nothaft | USA Today
 
Train cars sit in front of a Metra station in the snow. With the COVID-19 pandemic and a focus on working remotely, Metra’s monthly ridership has declined significantly during the last year,
Transportation
3 Metra lines running with significant delays after Amtrak signal problem
Trains on the Milwaukee District North, North Central Service and Union Pacific Northwest lines were temporarily halted near Union Station.
By Mary Norkol
 
Cubs relief pitcher Daniel Palencia
Cubs
Evaluating Cubs’ bullpen needs less than 3 weeks before pitchers and catchers report
Cubs pitchers and catchers’ first formal workout is scheduled for Feb. 14.
By Maddie Lee
 
Opening day at the Chicagoland Fishing, Travel &amp; Outdoor Expo in 2023.
Outdoors
Go & Show has a Chicago northwest suburban theme this week
The Chicagoland Fishing, Travel & Outdoor Expo, the annual banquet by the Fox River Valley chapter of Muskies, Inc., and the LVVA Ice Fishing Derby are in this Go & Show.
By Dale Bowman
 
The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory that began Tuesday night and was expected through Thursday morning.
Weather
Dense fog in Chicago area expected through Thursday evening, low visibility could cause hazardous driving conditions
A dense fog advisory was issued until 6 p.m. Thursday. Fog could reduce visibility to a quarter of a mile or less, the weather service said.
By Cindy Hernandez
 