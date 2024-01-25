The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 25, 2024
Crime News Metro/State

Video purportedly captures Joliet mass slaying suspect Romeo Nance shooting at man minutes before allegedly killing another man

In the video obtained by the Sun-Times, Romeo Nance, in a red Toyota Camry, allegedly fired nine shots in about five seconds as the 42-year-old man walked into his home.

By  Mohammad Samra
   
SHARE Video purportedly captures Joliet mass slaying suspect Romeo Nance shooting at man minutes before allegedly killing another man
Video captured a shooting involving Joliet mass murder suspect Romeo Nance Jan. 21, 2024 in Joliet.

Video captured a shooting involving Joliet mass murder suspect Romeo Nance on Jan. 21, 2024, in Joliet.

Curtis Ellis/Provided

Video from a Joliet residence shows the moment that a man was shot and wounded, allegedly by Romeo Nance, who police say also shot and killed seven family members and another man Sunday before fleeing the area and killing himself as authorities closed in on him in Texas on Monday evening.

In the video obtained by the Sun-Times, a red Toyota Camry connected to Nance was seen driving around 4:20 p.m. Sunday on the 200 block of Davis Road and the driver is seen opening fire. 

Nance allegedly fired nine shots in about five seconds as the 42-year-old man was walking back to his home, the video shows. He suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

Curtis Ellis, 56, has lived on the block for nearly four decades and was watching an NFL playoff game between the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers when he heard the shots ring out. 

“I start hearing gunshots coming from outside,” Ellis told the Sun-Times. “I opened the door and saw my neighbor was limping, so I figured he had got shot.” 

Ellis called 911 and checked surveillance footage to see what led to the shooting. 

He says he was able to give police the license plate of the Toyota, which was connected to the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Toyosi Bakare at the Pheasant Run Apartments in unincorporated Joliet Township about 10 minutes later. 

The two shootings were not connected and both incidents appeared to be random, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities identified the red Toyota that was known to be used by Nance as being connected to the shootings of the two men, said Dan Jungles, deputy chief of the Will County sheriff’s office, at a news conference Tuesday.

When deputies couldn’t find the car, they set up surveillance Sunday night in the 2200 block of West Acres Road, where the car’s registered owner lived.

After releasing the car’s description to the public, deputies visited the registered owner’s home but didn’t get a response. They then went to a home across the street that investigators knew Nance often occupied and noticed blood on the front door and “fresh” gunshot markings.

Deputies made their way inside the home and found two bodies. A team of law enforcement officials then entered the other home and found five more bodies, Jungles said.

Related
Related

“I captured a serial killer on my video that I didn’t even know I was doing,” Ellis said. 

Ellis says his neighbor was “just an innocent bystander trying to get water bottles out of his truck” when Nance “comes in and just tries to kill him.” 

“Out of the nine people shot, my neighbor is the only one to survive, and I’m happy for that, but I pray for the family,” Ellis said. 

Next Up In Crime
Girlfriend of Joliet mass murder suspect Romeo Nance held on home confinement in obstruction of justice case
A list of every known Illinois resident charged in the U.S. Capitol breach
Thieves hit 5 stores during overnight smash-and-grabs on North Side
Tinley Park, Joliet mass shootings are a reminder that deadly violence against women is all too common
Joliet grieves ‘this senseless loss’ as police reveal mass shooting suspect’s victims included his mother, siblings, aunt and uncle
Loud talker brandishes gun after being shushed during ‘Weird Al’ flick at Logan Theatre
The Latest
Asylum-seekers leave CTA warming buses recently for fresh air and a meal at Chicago’s designated landing zone for new migrant arrivals at 800 S. Des Plaines St. in the West Loop.&nbsp;
Immigration
Some on City Council call for mayor to nix migrant evictions: ‘Policy poses a significant threat to the health and safety of new arrivals’
The list includes over a dozen City Council members from all around the city. They’re also calling for an improvement to the city’s handling of the migrant influx.
By Michael Loria
 
Billy Donovan
Bulls
Bulls’ Billy Donovan nowhere near hot seat, knows it can change quickly
What happened in Milwaukee the last week might be a shock to some, but was a reminder to the Bulls coach and his players just how this league operates at times.
By Joe Cowley
 
Ruby Williams does a letter recognition exercise with Choyce, a child under her care, at her home day care in Austin.
The Watchdogs
Young brains at risk under poorly funded effort to remove dangerous lead water pipes from child care centers
Home day cares, largely located on the South and West sides, are prioritized by the city for lead-pipe replacements, but future funding is murky. It cost more than $4 million to replace 117 lead lines in home child care centers last year. For comparison, the city is spending $40 million a month to address the migrant crisis.
By Brett Chase
 
En el más reciente intento de la Ciudad de Chicago por brindar refugio a los migrantes recién llegados, se estacionaron varios autobuses en una área designada para proteger a las personas en el clima frío invernal.
La Voz Chicago
Los migrantes de Chicago buscan ayuda legal, una experta ofrece algunas recomendaciones
Los errores comunes de solicitud incluyen información incorrecta o incompleta, confiar en las personas equivocadas y no ser sincero en los formularios de solicitud.
By Adriana Cardona-Maguigad | WBEZ
 
Joliet Bishop Ron Hicks.
Religion
Cash-strapped Joliet diocese announces closure of Catholic churches, schools
Bishop Ron Hicks’ office has blamed declining mass attendance and “budgetary issues,” but refuses to divulge the financial impact of the decades-old priest sex abuse crisis on his decisions.
By Robert Herguth
 