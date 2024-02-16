The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, February 19, 2024
Money Small Business Food and Restaurants

Son’s autism inspires Chicago dad’s custom cookies bakery

Disability advocates say businesses like Alvin Green’s develop because there isn’t a reliable system of helping people with special needs find and keep jobs.

By  Esther Yoon-Ji Kang
   
SHARE Son’s autism inspires Chicago dad’s custom cookies bakery
Al’s Cookie Mixx owner Alvin Green packs cookies for a charity event with employee Jasmine Glover.

Al’s Cookie Mixx owner Alvin Green packs cookies for a charity event with employee Jasmine Glover.

Esther Yoon-Ji Kang/WBEZ

We break down complex business news to help you understand how money moves in Chicago and how it affects you.

On a recent afternoon, Alvin Green packed cookies over the hum of the refrigerators in a commercial kitchen in Beverly. He gingerly laid out parchment paper at the bottom of a large bin and gave careful instructions to employee Jasmine Glover.

“We’re gonna try to fit as many as we can on here, all right? Looks like we can get about four, OK?” said Green, a 57-year-old with a salt-and-pepper beard and an easy smile.

“Yeah,” Glover responded quietly.

Green is the owner of Al’s Cookie Mixx, which he calls an “online gourmet customizable cookie company. You pick your base — vanilla, chocolate, oatmeal. You go through our list of mix-ins. We say, ‘You mix, we bake, we ship.’”

The “we” includes Green’s dozen or so part-time employees, all of whom have special needs — including 26-year-old Glover, who has Down syndrome.

Al’s Cookie Mixx opened in a shared kitchen last fall and employs people with disabilities in his own community. This is personal for Green because his son Aiden, 20, has autism, and Green knows the struggle of many parents with special needs children. They wonder what their kids will do to earn a living once they age out of the educational system. For adults with autism, studies show the unemployment rate ranges from around 40% to 85%.

After working as a caterer for 15 years, Green heeded the advice of his wife: “Combine your two loves: your love of baking cookies and your love for Aiden and his friends.”

Alvin Green, right, with his wife, Angela Ferguson, and his 20-year-old son, Aiden.

Alvin Green, right, with his wife, Angela Ferguson, and his 20-year-old son, Aiden.

Photo by Brandon Barbee / Courtesy of Alvin Green

With his knowledge of raising a child with autism, Green understands employing people with special needs takes more than just hiring and signing their paychecks.

“We want to take into consideration all of their needs,” he said, listing different accommodations for people with sensory issues, verbal limitations, wheelchair usage and other issues.

“We’re going through the process right now of breaking down every task from start to finish and trying to see where we can fit in our kids,” he said. Aiden prefers sealing the cookie wrappers and putting labels on them to baking or interacting with customers at pop-up events or farmer’s markets.

Disability advocates say businesses like Green’s develop because there isn’t a reliable system of helping people with special needs find and keep jobs.

“We see a lot of these homegrown projects from families or smaller community initiatives,” said Holly Wiese, of the Autism Assessment, Research, Treatment & Services Center at Rush University Medical Center.

She said young people on the autism spectrum, and those with special needs in general, face numerous barriers to employment — including transportation, the interview process and environmental challenges.

“We see that difficulty in transitioning out of school-based services,” Wiese said. “Folks generally are on this cliff, and many kind of fall off with very little support.”

Wiese cited a study that said more than two-thirds of youth on the autism spectrum did not transition into either employment or education in the first two years after leaving high school.

For Green, this statistic is what he is aiming to chip away at one cookie at a time. He said Aiden understands “this is his company, this is for his future.” But his bakery is also a way for the family to help the community.

When Green announced he was starting Al’s Cookie Mixx, he heard from a number of people — just in Beverly alone — who said “I got a kid, they are sitting at home.”

“The need for employment opportunities is a lot greater than what we can supply right now,” he said. But he hopes to grow his business and be able to hire many more like Aiden and Jasmine.

“Our tagline is ‘Your enjoyment provides employment.’ The more cookies we sell, the more kids we can hire,” Green said.

Next Up In Business
Independent pediatricians who can’t bill patients during Lurie Children’s outage can apply for loans
‘Unsung Heroes’ art installation of current South Siders to open at new Chatham retail spot
Crate & Barrel logo creator Tom Shortlidge dead at 80
Would you buy a house with friends? These Chicagoans are living the co-op lifestyle
If you’re looking to start a co-op, here are some things to consider
Metropolitan Planning Council leader Darlene Hightower to step down
The Latest
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Monday, Feb. 19, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
All Star Game Basketball
NBA
NBA All-Star Game points records fall as East beats West 211-186
All-Star MVP Damian Lillard scored 39 points for the East, while Jaylen Brown had 36 and Tyrese Haliburton from the hometown Pacers finished with 32.
By Associated Press
 
unnamed-1.jpg
News
8 injured after car drives through Orland Hills business
Firefighters responded to the scene at 9239 W. 159 St. and found a car had crashed through the business’ south wall. The driver then backed into the parking lot and hit multiple parked vehicles, officials said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
CPD-03.JPG
News
Man shot, killed at West Englewood convenience store
The 40-year-old man was inside the store in the 6300 block of South Ashland Avenue when a person approached him, pulled out a gun and shot him, hitting him in the head, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Jon Batiste kisses wife Suleika Jaouad while entering the Grammy Awards on Feb. 4 in Los Angeles.
Music
Even without new trophies, Jon Batiste a Grammy winner
For the musician, who comes to Chicago this week with his ‘campaign for joy and optimism,’ bringing his wife to the ceremony after her leukemia fight felt like victory enough.
By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times
 