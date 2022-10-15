The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, October 15, 2022
Movies and TV Entertainment and Culture Columnists

In darkly funny ‘Raymond & Ray,’ 2 guys have the same name and the same problem: a bad dad

Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke show great rapport as half-brothers reunited by the death of their abusive father.

By  Richard Roeper
   
SHARE In darkly funny ‘Raymond & Ray,’ 2 guys have the same name and the same problem: a bad dad
Raymond_Ray_Photo_0101.jpg

A pair of half-brothers (Ewan McGregor, left, and Ethan Hawke) learn their father’s dying request was that they dig his grave in “Raymond & Ray.”

Apple TV+

Here’s a weird one for ya, Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke are both 51, and I don’t know which one I thought was older, but I didn’t expect them to be the same age.

Then again, I wouldn’t necessarily have thought they’d be so convincing as half-brothers in the aggressively quirky and darkly funny comedy/drama “Raymond & Ray,” but they are and here we are, and it’s a good place to be.

The Scotsman who often plays majestic characters and the Texan who specializes in playing antiheroes play beautifully off one another in writer-director Rodrigo Garcia’s offbeat gem, which starts like an adaptation of a Sam Shepard play before eventually settling into something a little more conventional, but nonetheless satisfying.

‘Raymond & Ray’

Untitled

Apple TV+ presents a film written and directed by Rodrigo Garcia. Rated R (for language and some sexual material). Running time: 106 minutes. Opens Oct. 21 at Marcus Addison Cinema and on Apple TV+.

Director Garcia is scheduled to attend a 5:30 p.m. Sunday screening at AMC River East, 322 E. Illinois St., as part of the Chicago International Film Festival. Tickets: chicagofilmfestival.com

“Raymond & Ray” opens with McGregor’s Raymond showing up in the middle of the night at the remote cabin home occupied by his brother Ray (Hawke) to announce, “Our father is dead.” It’s quickly established neither brother has seen their dad Harris in years — and the fact he named them both “Raymond” is the first indication this guy was a real piece of work, aka quite the a------.

The reserved, neatly coiffed Raymond is a stark contrast to his disheveled, jazz musician, recovering heroin addict brother, but as the two men take a road trip to their father’s memorial service, we gradually learn they’re BOTH supremely screwed-up, and they both blame much of that on their abusive, manipulative and often absentee father.

What a surprise, then, when they meet a handful of colorful characters from the old man’s most recent years who speak in glowing terms of his warmth, his humor, his passion for life. Maribel Verdú is the glowing life force Lucia, who was Harris’ lover for a brief time and introduces them to her precocious young son Simon (Maxim Swinton), who is their half-brother. Sophie Okonedo is Harris’ nurse, Kiera, who doesn’t usually show up at her patients’ memorial services, but there was something special about Harris. Then there’s the nattily attired Reverend (Vondie Curtis Hall), perhaps Harris’ biggest fan of all.

They’re among the small group that assembles in the cemetery, where the two Rays literally dig their father’s grave, at his dying request. (One last way for him to mess with their heads.)

“Raymond & Ray” veers from absurdist comedy to slapstick madness to pounding drama, as Ray openly vents his hostilities while Raymond continues to hold in his resentment until he finally can’t, and he explodes with ferocious rage. Before the grave is fully dug, somebody takes out a trumpet, someone else takes out a gun, and there’s an acrobatic performance from a couple of fraternal twins (not Raymond & Ray, two other guys) as well.

Raymond_Ray_Photo_0104.jpg

Mourning the late Harris are his ex-lover (Maribel Verdú, left) and his nurse (Sophie Okonedo).

Apple TV+

Not everything works. Okonedo and Verdú are wonderful actors and they’re both immensely appealing here, but their characters seem to exist primarily to “be there” for the two Rays and to provide next-level comfort. We also see a couple of plot developments coming a half-mile down the road.

Still, the writing is insightful and crisp, and Hawke and McGregor shine as two men who really don’t know each other all that well but have always felt close because they had to cling to one another in a united front against a father who continues to dominate their thoughts even after he’s gone.

Next Up In Movies & TV
‘Stars at Noon’: Convoluted plot, miscast lead spoil political thriller in Nicaragua
Netflix announces new $7 monthly price for advertising-supported service
‘Halloween Ends’: Deteriorating horror franchise deserves its fate
‘TÁR’: Cate Blanchett fascinates as a brilliant but toxic conductor
‘Till’: Another well-acted drama honors the memories of Emmett Till and his uncompromising mother
The Mix: Cool things to do in Chicago Oct. 13-19
The Latest
Marmion Academy in Aurora, a Catholic school run by the Benedictine religious order.
The Watchdogs
Lawyer says Benedictine monk sexually abused him as a teen at Marmion school and Catholic order covered it up
‘Treat it as a dead subject,’ the victim says the dean of the Catholic school in Aurora told him. The Benedictines are still keeping secrets about clergy sex abuse, a Sun-Times investigation has found.
By Robert Herguth
 
Chicago Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner throws to first to out Los Angeles Dodgers’ Trea Turner during the first inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Cubs
How banning shift affects Cubs’ offseason priorities, Nico Hoerner’s future
Hoerner told the Sun-Times that he thinks the defensive shift restrictions coming to MLB in 2023 are “good for the game.”
By Maddie Lee
 
People wait for the bus in Albany Park in the photo from 1983.
Other Views
Albany Park’s fierce community spirit is what I love most
What started as a rural, suburban community soon became a vibrant city neighborhood swelling with newly arrived immigrants and working-class families.
By Patti Swanson
 
Trantina_Farm_where_they_want_event_center.JPG
Editorials
An open-and-shut case: Open land needs better protection
Selling off land in an open-space district should not be as easy as selling, say, a truck a township no longer needs
By CST Editorial Board
 
Making addictive drugs available with no restrictions will only increase addiction and abuse, a former FDA administrator says.
Letters to the Editor
Drug laws should not be eliminated
The idea that we do not need laws of deterrence for illegal drug sales is like getting rid of speed limits on our highways.
By Letters to the Editor
 