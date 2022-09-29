Trevor Noah says he’ll leave ‘The Daily Show’

South African-born comedian Trevor Noah, who has anchored “The Daily Show” for seven years, told viewers on Thursday’s episode that he’s stepping down from Comedy Central’s flagship series.

“I realized, after seven years, my time is up, but in the most beautiful way,” he said in an announcement tweeted ahead of the show’s 10 p.m. broadcast.

Noah said his departure date isn’t set yet and he’ll remain with the show for the time being. “It’s not instant,” he said. “I’m not disappearing. If I owe you money, I’ll still pay you.”

An in-demand stand-up comedian before he joined the show, he has continued to play dates across the nation on weekends and indicated he plans to continue touring.

“I spent two years in my apartment not on the road [during the pandemic when] stand-up was done,” Noah said, “and when I got back out there I realized that’s a part of my life I want to carry on exploring. I miss learning other languages, I miss going to other countries and putting on shows. I miss being everywhere doing everything.”

Noah was a surprise choice for the high-profile Comedy Central pulpit in 2015 after the influential, much-lauded run of Jon Stewart. He’d been added to the show as a commentator just a few months earlier.

“It was a crazy bet to make,” he said Thursday. “I mean, I still think it was a crazy choice, this random African.”

