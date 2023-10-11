Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert film: Are you ready for it?

Taylor Swift is returning to Chicago — on the big screen, that is.

The global sensation sold out three nights at Soldier Field for The Eras Tour in July, and now she’s selling out theaters across the city and suburbs with the tour’s concert film.

In true Swift fashion, the movie premieres at 6 p.m. Oct. 13.

Here are some things to know before you go:

Where can you see The Eras Tour film in Chicago and the suburbs?

It shouldn’t be hard finding a theater showing the film — but just like the tour itself, scoring tickets might be difficult.

Moviegoers should grab their tickets in advance on theater websites or Fandango. Most of the first showings are already sold out, but Swifties might find better luck during later showtimes.

According to Cinemark, presale demand has been record-breaking. Domestic pre-sales for the film are more than 10 times higher than the chain has seen for any other event-based movie.

Do’s and Don’ts while seeing the film:

One of the largest movie theater chains, AMC, put out guidance for fans attending the film.

Dancing, singing and swapping friendship bracelets are encouraged, according to the theater chain.

But, like in all movies, recording the screen isn’t allowed and AMC reminded moviegoers to be respectful to other guests in the theater.

Sorry AMC A-listers — the theater subscription can’t be used for The Eras Tour film.

Alamo Drafthouse in Wrigleyville says singing and friendship bracelet trading is also allowed at its showings, and is offering exclusive props, merch and themed drinks.

Taylor Swift-themed events outside of the theater

For the Swifties that want to celebrate the film’s release all weekend, some suburban spots are offering their own Eras Tour-inspired pop-ups and events.

Yorktown Mall in Lombard: The shopping center in Lombard is hosting “Taylor-gate” from 2-6 p.m. on Oct. 14. Shoppers that spend $25 can make friendship bracelets while dancing and singing along to Swift’s music and posing for a photo-op. The mall is also giving away a private screening at AMC Dine-In Yorktown 18 and a $500 shopping spree.

Digs on Canal Kitchen & Bar in Lemont: On Oct. 14, this suburban spot is offering a $75 package that gets Swifties a ticket to see The Eras Tour Movie at Dine-In Yorktown 18 at 5:30 p.m., plus a pizza party from 2:30 - 4:30 p.m., transportation to the theater, a karaoke party and costume contest.

Book your own private screening: Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Wrigleyville is taking event requests for those who want to rent out their own theater to experience the 2 hour, 48 minute film.

