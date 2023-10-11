The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Movies and TV Entertainment and Culture News

Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert film: Are you ready for it?

What to know before heading to a showing of the superstar’s record-breaking movie in the Chicago area

By  Katie Anthony
   
SHARE Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert film: Are you ready for it?
merlin_116510246.jpg

Taylor Swift performs during “The Eras Tour” in Nashville, Tenn., on May 5, 2023. Swift is releasing her “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” concert film on Oct. 13.

George Walker IV, AP Photos

Taylor Swift is returning to Chicago — on the big screen, that is.

The global sensation sold out three nights at Soldier Field for The Eras Tour in July, and now she’s selling out theaters across the city and suburbs with the tour’s concert film.

In true Swift fashion, the movie premieres at 6 p.m. Oct. 13.

Here are some things to know before you go:

Where can you see The Eras Tour film in Chicago and the suburbs?

It shouldn’t be hard finding a theater showing the film — but just like the tour itself, scoring tickets might be difficult.

Moviegoers should grab their tickets in advance on theater websites or Fandango. Most of the first showings are already sold out, but Swifties might find better luck during later showtimes.

According to Cinemark, presale demand has been record-breaking. Domestic pre-sales for the film are more than 10 times higher than the chain has seen for any other event-based movie.

Do’s and Don’ts while seeing the film:

One of the largest movie theater chains, AMC, put out guidance for fans attending the film.

Dancing, singing and swapping friendship bracelets are encouraged, according to the theater chain.

But, like in all movies, recording the screen isn’t allowed and AMC reminded moviegoers to be respectful to other guests in the theater.

Sorry AMC A-listers — the theater subscription can’t be used for The Eras Tour film.

Alamo Drafthouse in Wrigleyville says singing and friendship bracelet trading is also allowed at its showings, and is offering exclusive props, merch and themed drinks.

Taylor Swift-themed events outside of the theater

For the Swifties that want to celebrate the film’s release all weekend, some suburban spots are offering their own Eras Tour-inspired pop-ups and events.

Yorktown Mall in Lombard: The shopping center in Lombard is hosting “Taylor-gate” from 2-6 p.m. on Oct. 14. Shoppers that spend $25 can make friendship bracelets while dancing and singing along to Swift’s music and posing for a photo-op. The mall is also giving away a private screening at AMC Dine-In Yorktown 18 and a $500 shopping spree.

Digs on Canal Kitchen & Bar in Lemont: On Oct. 14, this suburban spot is offering a $75 package that gets Swifties a ticket to see The Eras Tour Movie at Dine-In Yorktown 18 at 5:30 p.m., plus a pizza party from 2:30 - 4:30 p.m., transportation to the theater, a karaoke party and costume contest.

Book your own private screening: Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Wrigleyville is taking event requests for those who want to rent out their own theater to experience the 2 hour, 48 minute film.

Next Up In Movies & TV
‘Frasier’: I hear the blahs a-calling on sitcom’s uninspired reboot
2023 Chicago film festival: 10 movies to see
Grilling, barbacking, dressing windows — how stars of ‘Chicago Fire,’ ‘PD,’ ‘Med’ are spending strike
‘Painkiller’ docuseries a valuable reminder of the 1982 Tylenol murders’ toll
Dick Butkus starred on TV, in movies after Bears career
Chicago film festival to open with local director’s take on life in Cabrini-Green
The Latest
Kim Petras performs during the Kim Petras: Feed The Beast World Tour Opening Night at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park on September 27, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Renee Dominguez/Getty Images for Live Nation)
Things To Do
Things to do in Chicago Oct. 12-18: The Mix
A Kim Petras concert, the Frankenstein story as both ballet and comic musical, and several Halloween happenings are among the entertainment highlights of the week ahead.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 
Chicago Bears v Washington Commanders
Bears
Few teams are as explosive as Justin Fields’ Bears — but will it fizzle?
A Bears offense that was on the ropes just two games ago is somehow one of the most dangerous in football.
By Patrick Finley
 
Smoke rises from Gaza City after an Israeli airstrike on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023.
Nation/World
Israel will ‘crush and destroy’ Hamas, Netanyahu says
Israel is committed to destroying the military and governing capabilities of Hamas, which has ruled Gaza since 2007, the Israeli prime minister said.
By Associated Press
 
New research finds that the way Chicago Public Schools has been distributing money to classrooms for the past 10 years has been benefiting the lowest income students.&nbsp;
Education
Maligned CPS budgeting model has boosted funding equity in Chicago, research finds
A budgeting system critics say hurts schools with declining enrollment has led to a reallocation of resources to schools serving low-income students.
By Sarah Karp | WBEZ
 
Bears coach Matt Eberflus watching from the sideline.
Bears
Bears’ Matt Eberflus quiets noise for a week, but next 5 games are pivotal
The Bears are way past the point of intangible growth and “building championship habits” meaning something if they don’t lead to actual wins, and it’s a mountainous climb from 1-4.
By Jason Lieser
 