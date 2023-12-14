The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 14, 2023
2 hosts set: Anthony Anderson on the Emmys, Trevor Noah on the Grammys

Strike-delayed Emmy show is set for Jan. 15, with the Grammys three weeks later

By  Associated Press
   
Anthony Anderson appears at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in 2022.

Jae C. Hong/AP

LOS ANGELES — Anthony Anderson, an actor-comedian nominated for multiple Emmy Awards, will be presiding over January’s strike-delayed ceremony.

The Fox network announced Anderson will host the Jan. 15 ceremony, which honors the best shows, performances and other work on television.

Meanwhile, former “Daily Show” anchor Trevor Noah announced he will be hosting the Grammy Awards for the fourth time in a row. The music awards show will air Feb. 4 live on CBS and Paramount+ from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Trevor Noah arrives to host the 65th annual Grammy Awards in 2023, in Los Angeles.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The Emmys are traditionally held in September but moved into Hollywood’s traditional awards season due to this year’s actors and writers strikes.

“Succession” is the leading nominee for its final season, with other HBO series like “The White Lotus” and “The Last of Us” also receiving multiple nominations.

Anderson is a seven-time leading comedy actor nominee for his starring role in the ABC series “black-ish.” The show ended its groundbreaking eight-season run in 2022.

While this is his first time fronting the Emmys, Anderson is no stranger to headlining an awards show — he served as host of the NAACP Image Awards for eight years.

The Emmys will air live from Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

