Hulu sticks a knife in ‘Devil in the White City’ series

The long-awaited screen adaptation of “Devil in the White City” has fallen off the fast track once again.

The Hollywood trades report that Hulu, which was developing a limited series based on Erik Larson’s Chicago-set book, has dropped the project.

Keanu Reeves had been set to star as architect Daniel Burnham for director Todd Field (“TÁR”) until both left last fall.

Producers are shopping the project to other outlets, reports say.

The 2003 book contrasts Burnham’s efforts on Chicago’s 1893 World’s Fair, nicknamed “the White City,” with the simultaneous murder spree of serial killer Dr. H.H. Holmes. Casting had not been announced for the Holmes role.

Leonardo DiCaprio, who acquired rights to the book in 2010, remains an executive producer along with his “Wolf of Wall Street” director Martin Scorsese, who once was set to direct “White City” as a movie.

Reeves’ new film “John Wick: Chapter 4” will be released March 23.