‘61st Street’ Season 2 will air on the CW

The second season of AMC’s Chicago-based drama “61st Street,” which was canceled by the cable network in January, is getting new life.

The CW will air the never-before-seen Season 2 starting in January 2024, it was announced Friday; the previously aired eight episodes of Season 1 will begin streaming this fall on the cable network.

The two seasons’ 16 episodes were filmed simultaneously on Chicago’s South Side and at Cinespace Chicago Film Studios on the city’s West Side prior to the series’ cancellation by AMC amid a slew of cost-cutting moves earlier this year.

Season 1 of the drama, starring Courtney B. Vance as a veteran Cook County public defender, followed the story of a college-bound high school athlete accused of a cop’s murder who is swept up in a corrupt criminal justice system. The series also stars Tosin Cole, Aunjanue Ellis, Mark O’Brien and Andrene Ward-Hammond.

“There was a lot of love and hard work that went into making ‘61st Street,’” Vance said in the official announcement. “I’m thrilled that The CW has enthusiastically given all 16 episodes a network home.”