The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 12, 2023
Movies and TV Entertainment and Culture Celebrities

John Cusack set to host ‘High Fidelity’ screening, talk at Auditorium Theatre

The screening on Nov. 1 will be followed by a conversation with the 56-year-old actor about the making of the film.

By  Miriam Di Nunzio
   
SHARE John Cusack set to host ‘High Fidelity’ screening, talk at Auditorium Theatre
In this AP file photo, John Cusack stands outside Wrigley Field in Game Three of the 2016 World Series between the Chicago Cubs and the Cleveland Indians at Wrigley Field on Oct. 28, 2016. The Evanston-born-and-raised actor returns to Chicago in November to host a screening of “High Fidelity.”

In this AP file photo, John Cusack stands outside Wrigley Field during Game Three of the 2016 World Series between the Chicago Cubs and the Cleveland Indians at Wrigley Field on Oct. 28, 2016. The Evanston-born-and-raised actor returns to Chicago in November to host a screening of “High Fidelity.”

Getty

Evanston’s John Cusack will be heading to Chicago this fall to host a screening of his cult classic romantic comedy “High Fidelity” at the Auditorium Theatre, it was announced Monday.

The screening at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 1 will be followed by a conversation with the 56-year-old actor about the making of the film and his career, along with a Q&A session.

A ticket presale kicks off at 10 a.m. June 14 at ticketmaster.com; general onsale starts at 10 a.m. June 16.

The 2000 film directed by Stephen Frears (with an adapted screenplay co-written by Cusack from the Nick Hornby best-selling novel) stars Cusack as Rob Gordon, a Chicago record store owner with a genius intellect on all things music dealing with the aftermath of a painful breakup with his girlfriend who then tries to figure out the reasons behind his previous breakups by seeking out his old loves. The film co-stars Iben Hjejle, Jack Black, Todd Louiso, Lily Taylor, Lisa Bonet and Joan Cusack.

The film was made into a Broadway musical in 2006, and a 2020 TV series starring Zoë Kravitz as the owner of a Brooklyn record store.

Next Up In Movies & TV
Wild about ‘Wild Things’: After 25 years, the kooky mystery still excites and surprises
‘The Blackening’: How a Chicago comedian’s takedown of horror cliches grew into high-profile Hollywood movie
‘The Crowded Room’: Tom Holland series white-washes a true, more interesting case
Seeing pink: Malibu Barbie Cafe pop-up opens in Chicago
Do I have the right to write this?
‘Past Lives’ a gorgeous meditation on chance and choices
The Latest
AFP_33J66FU.jpg
Obituaries
Silvio Berlusconi, scandal-scarred ex-Italian leader, dies at 86
To admirers, the three-time premier was a capable and charismatic statesman who sought to elevate Italy. To critics, he was a populist who threatened to undermine democracy by wielding political power as a tool to enrich himself.
By Associated Press
 
merlin_56483483.jpg
4 killed, at least 28 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
Gun violence throughout the city left at least four people dead and 28 others wounded, including three teens shot at the Red Line’s 95th Street station.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
One of 3 teens shot at CTA station boarded bus after attack, paid fare and took a seat, police say
The shooting occurred in the vestibule of the CTA station at 95th Street in Roseland. One of teens, 16, was critically wounded, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
d57bd_16865397467046_1920.jpg
News
Driver charged with DUI, reckless homicide in crash that killed teen couple who had just graduated from Schaumburg High School
Deni Rubio, 32, is facing two counts of aggravated DUI resulting in the death of another person, two counts of reckless homicide and one count of attempting to disarm a peace officer, according to Hoffman Estates police.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Ken Brown holds the biggest brown trout he has caught in more than 20 years of fishing for brown trout. Provided photo
Outdoors
Big brown trout in the ‘body of work over a lifetime’
Ken Brown had chased big brown trout all over, then catches his biggest while fishing smallmouth bass.
By Dale Bowman
 