John Cusack set to host ‘High Fidelity’ screening, talk at Auditorium Theatre

Evanston’s John Cusack will be heading to Chicago this fall to host a screening of his cult classic romantic comedy “High Fidelity” at the Auditorium Theatre, it was announced Monday.

The screening at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 1 will be followed by a conversation with the 56-year-old actor about the making of the film and his career, along with a Q&A session.

A ticket presale kicks off at 10 a.m. June 14 at ticketmaster.com; general onsale starts at 10 a.m. June 16.

The 2000 film directed by Stephen Frears (with an adapted screenplay co-written by Cusack from the Nick Hornby best-selling novel) stars Cusack as Rob Gordon, a Chicago record store owner with a genius intellect on all things music dealing with the aftermath of a painful breakup with his girlfriend who then tries to figure out the reasons behind his previous breakups by seeking out his old loves. The film co-stars Iben Hjejle, Jack Black, Todd Louiso, Lily Taylor, Lisa Bonet and Joan Cusack.

The film was made into a Broadway musical in 2006, and a 2020 TV series starring Zoë Kravitz as the owner of a Brooklyn record store.

