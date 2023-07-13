The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 13, 2023
Movies and TV Entertainment and Culture Business

Actors go on strike as contract talks break down

Union follows the example of Hollywood writers, who walked out in May.

By  Associated Press
   
By Andrew Dalton and Leslie Ambriz
SHARE Actors go on strike as contract talks break down
1540549875.jpg

Actors and writers picket together Thursday at the offices of Warner Bros. Discovery in New York.

Michael M. Santiago/Getty images

LOS ANGELES — Leaders of a Hollywood’s actors union voted Thursday to join screenwriters in the first joint strike in more than six decades, shutting down production across the entertainment industry after talks for a new contract with the studios and streaming services broke down.

Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, executive director of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Radio and Television Artists, said at a news conference that the union leadership voted for the work stoppage hours after their contract expired and talks broke off with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers representing employers including Disney, Netflix and Amazon.

“A strike is an instrument of last resort,” he said. Union leaders said at a news conference that they voted unanimously for a strike to begin at midnight. Outside Netflix’s Hollywood offices, picketing screenwriters chanted “Pay Your Actors!” immediately after the strike was announced.

It’s the first strike for actors from film and television shows since 1980. And it’s the first time two major Hollywood unions have been on strike at the same time since 1960, when Ronald Reagan was the actors’ guild president.

With a stoppage looming, the premiere of Christopher Nolan’s film “Oppenheimer” in London was moved up an hour so that the cast could walk the red carpet before the SAG board’s announcement.

The looming strike also cast a shadow over the upcoming 75th Emmy Awards, whose nominations were announced a day earlier.

Disney chief Bob Iger warned Thursday that an actors strike would have a “very damaging effect on the whole industry.”

“This is the worst time in the world to add to that disruption,” Iger said in an appearance on CNBC. “There’s a level of expectation that (SAG-AFTRA and the WGA) have that is just not realistic.”

An extension of the contract, and negotiations, for nearly two weeks only heightened the hostility between the two sides.

Before the talks began June 7, the 65,000 actors who cast ballots voted overwhelmingly union leaders to send them into a strike, as the Writers Guild of America did when their deal expired more than two months ago.

When the initial deadline approached in late June, more than 1,000 members of the union, including Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence and Bob Odenkirk, added their names to a letter signaling to leaders their willingness to strike.

The stakes in the negotiations included both base and residual pay, which actors say has been undercut by inflation and the streaming ecosystem; benefits, and the threat of unregulated use of artificial intelligence.

The AMPTP said it was disappointed in the breakdown.

“This is the Union’s choice, not ours. In doing so, it has dismissed our offer of historic pay and residual increases, substantially higher caps on pension and health contributions, audition protections, shortened series option periods, a groundbreaking AI proposal that protects actors’ digital likenesses, and more,” the group said in a statement.

It added that instead of continuing to negotiate, “SAG-AFTRA has put us on a course that will deepen the financial hardship for thousands who depend on the industry for their livelihoods.”

SAG-AFTRA represents more than 160,000 screen actors, broadcast journalists, announcers, hosts and stunt performers. The walkout affects only the union’s 65,000 actors from television and film productions.

The 11,500 members of the Writers Guild of America have been on strike since their own talks collapsed and their contract expired on May 2. The stoppage has showed no signs of a solution, with no negotiations even planned.

That strike brought the immediate shutdown of late-night talk shows and “Saturday Night Live,” and several scripted shows, including “Stranger Things” on Netflix, “Hacks” on Max, and “Family Guy” on Fox, have either had their writers’ rooms or their production paused. Many more are sure to follow them now that performers have been pulled too.

Next Up In Movies & TV
Things to do in Chicago July 13-19: The Mix
HBO dominates 2023 Emmy nominations amid writers strike and actors’ threat to join
Aaron Rodgers, Jets will be featured on HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’
‘Full Circle’: Kidnapping at the center of Soderbergh’s richly layered N.Y. drama
‘SNL’ star James Austin Johnson brings his offbeat takes on Donald Trump, Joe Biden to Chicago
Andrea Evans, daytime soap opera star, dies of breast cancer at 66
The Latest
TTX_railcars.png
Business
Rail car company TTX pulls headquarters out of Chicago
The company plans to set roots in Charlotte, North Carolina, where it will create 150 jobs, said North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper.
By David Roeder
 
Framed by , Marion Novak speaks on the phone outside her home in the 10000 block of Hillsdale Road in Countryside, Ill., Thursday, July 11, 2023, after a tornado blew off her roof and garage door the night before. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Weather
Roofs torn off, trees uprooted, but no known injuries after tornadoes churned across Chicago area
Two tornadoes have been confirmed from Wednesday’s storms, including one near Burr Ridge and another near Elgin.
By Stefano EspositoMitchell Armentrout, and 1 more
 
Chicago City Hall.
City Hall
City Council committee advances 2-term limit on city’s top watchdog
The reforms championed by Ethics Chair Matt Martin (47th) would limit the inspector general to two four-year terms — with firm timelines for picking a replacement and a demand for written explanations if those deadlines are not met.
By Fran Spielman
 
Wrigley Field scoreboard.
Cubs
2024 schedule release: Cubs to start season in Texas in second year of balanced format
The Cubs released their tentative 2024 schedule on Thursday.
By Maddie Lee
 
Olympic champion gymnast Gabby Douglas
Olympic Sports
Olympic gold-medal gymnast Gabby Douglas looks to compete at 2024 Paris Games
Douglas announced on her Instagram page Thursday that she is making a comeback attempt, a dozen years after her triumph in London in 2012 and eight years after her last competition, the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.
By Will Graves | Associated Press
 