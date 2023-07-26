The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Movies and TV Entertainment and Culture Columnists

‘Twisted Metal’ turns insanely funny video game into insanely funny show, with a story

Anthony Mackie stars in Peacock adaptation that keeps the game’s dark and cheerfully violent tone.

By  Richard Roeper
   
SHARE ‘Twisted Metal’ turns insanely funny video game into insanely funny show, with a story
NUP_198564_03524.JPG

Anthony Mackie shows great chemistry with “Twisted Metal” co-star Stephanie Beatriz.

Peacock

In the second episode of the 10-part Peacock series “Twisted Metal,” we see two men who have their hands tied as they sit in metal tubs, bickering about how they landed in this predicament. Their banter is interrupted when the man standing above them berates a colleague, saying, “Why did you season both meat-bags in Teriyaki sauce? We talked about diversifying flavors.”

“Fine,” comes the reply. “I’ll cover the thick one with lemon pepper.”

That’s right: The dudes in the tubs are about to be cooked up and served for dinner to a bunch of, well, cannibalistic heathens. I won’t spoil what happens next, except to say it’s quite the bloodbath — and this scene is indicative of the dark and cheerfully violent tone that permeates “Twisted Metal,” a live-action adaptation of the long-running Sony Playstation combat videogame series that retains the action flavor of the games as well as many of its most popular characters, while expanding on the premise to create an engrossing journey.

‘Twisted Metal’

Untitled

A 10-episode series available Thursday on Peacock.

When it was announced “Twisted Metal” was going to become a TV series, a la “The Last of Us” and “Witcher” and “Halo,” some fans wondered how a game that revolved around vehicular combat tournaments but wasn’t particularly invested in deep storylines would make the leap. Answer: Enlist a trio of talented creators to expand on the concept without sacrificing the elements that made it so entertaining in the first place.

Developed for TV by Rhett Rheese & Paul Wernick (co-writers of “Zombieland” and “Deadpool”) and Michael Jonathan Smith (“Cobra Kai”), featuring an outstanding cast led by Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz and parceled out in fast-paced, 30-minute episodes, this is a screen-popping, wickedly funny, seriously twisted and action-jammed adventure that leaves us wanting more. Think “Mad Max” meets “A Clockwork Orange,” with a little bit of the aforementioned “The Last of Us” as well as “The Walking Dead” sprinkled in like so many scoops of lemon pepper.

Set in the obligatory post-apocalyptic wasteland where the few surviving major cities have been walled off, and the rest of the country is unregulated, chaotic and extremely dangerous territory where various factions and gangs will kill you for whatever supplies you’ve scrounged up, “Twisted Metal” focuses on the daredevil exploits of one John Doe (Mackie). This lone traveler remembers nothing about his past, including his real name, and has attained near-legendary status as a milkman, i.e., a driver who delivers packages from one outpost to the other from behind the wheel of his beloved “Evelyn” — the name he has given to the modded Subaru he considers his only friend. (Hey. It’s a really cool car.)

Through a series of brutal and tragic circumstances, John finds himself paired up with the tough and resilient Quiet (Beatriz), so named because she goes long stretches without talking. (What other reason would there be, right?) Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz are electric together in the classic thrown-together-by-circumstances relationship; when they’re not pointing guns or knives at each other or cussing up a storm at each other, we can see the promise of some real chemistry.

“Twisted Metal” has first-rate production design and a fierce energy throughout, especially in the numerous chase sequences and battles, which result in much bloodshed, often in comedically horrific fashion. (Would I recommend eating a bowl of pasta while watching this series? I’m gonna say no.)

The main story arc involves an assignment John accepts from Raven (Neve Campbell), the COO of New San Francisco: He must travel to New Chicago, retrieve a package, and make it all the way back to New San Francisco. If he succeeds, Raven will allow John inside the walls of New San Francisco, where citizens enjoy a quiet, safe and peaceful existence.

NUP_198034_00670.JPG

Wrestler “Samoa Joe” Seanoa embodies the creepy Sweet Tooth, voiced by Will Arnett.

Peacock

Thomas Haden Church is perfectly cast as Agent Stone, a former Topeka police officer who is now the self-appointed chief of law enforcement for much of the land outside the walled-in cities, and let’s just say Agent Stone isn’t too concerned about the rights of suspects and prisoners. Video game fan favorite Sweet Tooth is also along for the ride, with the wrestler known as Samoa Joe embodying the clown-masked psychopath while Will Arnett provides Sweet Tooth’s voice. (In flashback sequences, we learn the origin stories of John Doe, Quiet, Sweet Tooth and Agent Stone, and what their lives were like before the unspecified cataclysmic event turned the world upside down.)

The talented likes of Chloe Fineman and Jason Mantzoukas play colorful characters who are introduced in later episodes; in the world of “Twisted Metal,” just everyone has a nickname and creative outfit, and just about everyone will stab or shoot you in a heartbeat if it means surviving to the next day. Still, with all the bloodshed and the wisecracking, there’s room for genuine relationships to develop, most notably between John and Quiet.

This could be a long and eventful ride. Hang on, and hold the lemon pepper.

Next Up In Movies & TV
Things to do in Chicago July 27-Aug. 2: The Mix
Great cast occupies ‘Haunted Mansion,’ an entertaining mix of laughs and frights
Alison Victoria begins work on ‘sexiest home ever’ — her own
Kevin Spacey acquitted of sexual assault charges — on his birthday
Molly Kearney, a former Chicago comic, loves their range of roles on ‘SNL’
Real men can laugh at themselves
The Latest
Ed Sheeran headlines Soldier Field on July 29.
Things To Do
Things to do in Chicago July 27-Aug. 2: The Mix
Ed Sheeran in concert, “MJ” the musical in previews, the Silver Room Block Party and Fiesta del Sol are among the week’s highlights.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 
Urban Prep Academies graduating seniors sit during a 2022 College Signing Day ceremony. The charter school got the go-ahead to continue operating its two campuses for the upcoming school year after a judge rejected Chicago Public Schools’ plans for a takeover.
Education
Chicago’s Urban Prep school for boys wins right to remain open this fall
Urban Prep Academies, the once-lauded charter school that caters to Black male students, got the go-ahead to continue operating its two campuses for the upcoming school year after a judge rejected Chicago Public Schools’ plans for a takeover.
By Sarah Karp | WBEZ
 
Jontae Adams and his 7-year-old daughter Jaslyn Adams in a family photo.
Crime
No prison for man who admitted buying gun used to kill 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams at McDonald’s drive-thru
Told of the sentence, Jaslyn’s father said, “I pray that he learns from it. I pray that he understands the severity of what happened and what this situation has done to our family.”
By Jon Seidel and Patrick Smith | WBEZ
 
Lance Lynn (33) and Seby Zavala of the White Sox might not be teammates much longer. (Getty Images)
White Sox
White Sox hearing same things you are: Some teammates likely on way out
“The group we have, we’re pretty sarcastic, so most of the time we’re joking around when we’re talking about it it,” Seby Zavala said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
A 36-year-old man was killed in a South Shore shooting Saturday afternoon, police said.
Crime
Man shot, struck by car in Chatham dies
A man was standing in a parking lot Wednesday when multiple people got out of an SUV and began shooting, then hit the man with their car as they fled the scene.
By Sun-Times Wire
 