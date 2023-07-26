‘Twisted Metal’ turns insanely funny video game into insanely funny show, with a story

In the second episode of the 10-part Peacock series “Twisted Metal,” we see two men who have their hands tied as they sit in metal tubs, bickering about how they landed in this predicament. Their banter is interrupted when the man standing above them berates a colleague, saying, “Why did you season both meat-bags in Teriyaki sauce? We talked about diversifying flavors.”

“Fine,” comes the reply. “I’ll cover the thick one with lemon pepper.”

That’s right: The dudes in the tubs are about to be cooked up and served for dinner to a bunch of, well, cannibalistic heathens. I won’t spoil what happens next, except to say it’s quite the bloodbath — and this scene is indicative of the dark and cheerfully violent tone that permeates “Twisted Metal,” a live-action adaptation of the long-running Sony Playstation combat videogame series that retains the action flavor of the games as well as many of its most popular characters, while expanding on the premise to create an engrossing journey.

When it was announced “Twisted Metal” was going to become a TV series, a la “The Last of Us” and “Witcher” and “Halo,” some fans wondered how a game that revolved around vehicular combat tournaments but wasn’t particularly invested in deep storylines would make the leap. Answer: Enlist a trio of talented creators to expand on the concept without sacrificing the elements that made it so entertaining in the first place.

Developed for TV by Rhett Rheese & Paul Wernick (co-writers of “Zombieland” and “Deadpool”) and Michael Jonathan Smith (“Cobra Kai”), featuring an outstanding cast led by Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz and parceled out in fast-paced, 30-minute episodes, this is a screen-popping, wickedly funny, seriously twisted and action-jammed adventure that leaves us wanting more. Think “Mad Max” meets “A Clockwork Orange,” with a little bit of the aforementioned “The Last of Us” as well as “The Walking Dead” sprinkled in like so many scoops of lemon pepper.

Set in the obligatory post-apocalyptic wasteland where the few surviving major cities have been walled off, and the rest of the country is unregulated, chaotic and extremely dangerous territory where various factions and gangs will kill you for whatever supplies you’ve scrounged up, “Twisted Metal” focuses on the daredevil exploits of one John Doe (Mackie). This lone traveler remembers nothing about his past, including his real name, and has attained near-legendary status as a milkman, i.e., a driver who delivers packages from one outpost to the other from behind the wheel of his beloved “Evelyn” — the name he has given to the modded Subaru he considers his only friend. (Hey. It’s a really cool car.)

Through a series of brutal and tragic circumstances, John finds himself paired up with the tough and resilient Quiet (Beatriz), so named because she goes long stretches without talking. (What other reason would there be, right?) Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz are electric together in the classic thrown-together-by-circumstances relationship; when they’re not pointing guns or knives at each other or cussing up a storm at each other, we can see the promise of some real chemistry.

“Twisted Metal” has first-rate production design and a fierce energy throughout, especially in the numerous chase sequences and battles, which result in much bloodshed, often in comedically horrific fashion. (Would I recommend eating a bowl of pasta while watching this series? I’m gonna say no.)

The main story arc involves an assignment John accepts from Raven (Neve Campbell), the COO of New San Francisco: He must travel to New Chicago, retrieve a package, and make it all the way back to New San Francisco. If he succeeds, Raven will allow John inside the walls of New San Francisco, where citizens enjoy a quiet, safe and peaceful existence.

Wrestler “Samoa Joe” Seanoa embodies the creepy Sweet Tooth, voiced by Will Arnett. Peacock

Thomas Haden Church is perfectly cast as Agent Stone, a former Topeka police officer who is now the self-appointed chief of law enforcement for much of the land outside the walled-in cities, and let’s just say Agent Stone isn’t too concerned about the rights of suspects and prisoners. Video game fan favorite Sweet Tooth is also along for the ride, with the wrestler known as Samoa Joe embodying the clown-masked psychopath while Will Arnett provides Sweet Tooth’s voice. (In flashback sequences, we learn the origin stories of John Doe, Quiet, Sweet Tooth and Agent Stone, and what their lives were like before the unspecified cataclysmic event turned the world upside down.)

The talented likes of Chloe Fineman and Jason Mantzoukas play colorful characters who are introduced in later episodes; in the world of “Twisted Metal,” just everyone has a nickname and creative outfit, and just about everyone will stab or shoot you in a heartbeat if it means surviving to the next day. Still, with all the bloodshed and the wisecracking, there’s room for genuine relationships to develop, most notably between John and Quiet.

This could be a long and eventful ride. Hang on, and hold the lemon pepper.