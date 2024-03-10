The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, March 10, 2024
Oscars 2024: And the winners are ...

‘Oppenheimer’ wins best picture, with acting awards for its stars Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
"Oppenheimer" executive producer Emma Thomas (left) and director Christopher Nolan accept the award for best picture Sunday.

Chris Pizzello/AP

The winners at the 96th Academy Awards:

Best picture

"Oppenheimer"

Best actor

Cillian Murphy, "Oppenheimer"

Best actress

Emma Stone, "Poor Things"

Supporting actor

Robert Downey Jr., "Oppenheimer"

Supporting actress

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers"

Directing

Christopher Nolan, "Oppenheimer"

Animated short film

“WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”

Costume Design

"Poor Things"

Live action short film

"The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar"

Makeup and hairstyling

"Poor Things"

Original score

"Oppenheimer"

Adapted screenplay

Cord Jefferson, "American Fiction"

Original screenplay

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, "Anatomy of a Fall"

Animated feature film

"The Boy and the Heron"

Cinematography

"Oppenheimer"

Documentary feature

"20 Days in Mariupol"

Documentary short film

"The Last Repair Shop"

Film editing

"Oppenheimer"

International feature

"The Zone of Interest"

Original song

"What Was I Made For" from "Barbie"

Production design

"Poor Things"

Sound

"The Zone of Interest"

Visual effects

"Godzilla Minus One"

The Latest
Da'Vine Joy Randolph of "The Holdovers" accepts the best supporting actress award on Sunday.
Movies and TV
Oscars 2024: Wonderful, quintuple tribute leads up to Da’Vine Joy Randolph’s lovely acceptance speech
‘Anatomy of a Fall,’ ‘American Fiction’ and ‘The Boy and the Heron’ among other early winners.
By Richard Roeper
 
FILES-US-HEALTH-VACCINES-MEASLES
Health
Second case of measles found in child at Pilsen shelter, city’s third case this week
The city health agency is currently screening other residents of the shelter at 2241 S. Halsted St. and those who may have come in contact with the children while they were contagious, officials said in a Sunday news release. Others are being screened for symptoms and the city said it’s working to get others vaccinated, while a CDC team is en route to Chicago.
By Violet Miller
 
Jimmy Kimmel delivers the opening monologue of the 96th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
Movies and TV
Jimmy Kimmel on Oscars: Host starts late but finishes big
After hit-and-miss monologue, crowd cheers in tribute to behind-the-scenes crew members.
By Richard Roeper
 
White Sox Baseball
White Sox
White Sox pitcher Chris Flexen struggles with command early, throws three scoreless innings
Sox pitcher Chris Flexen struggled with his command, but didn’t allow any runs in his three scoreless innings of work at Scottsdale Stadium. Flexen allowed three hits, walked two batters and struck out two.
By Kyle Williams
 
ST24-amaya-02-8x12.jpg
Cubs
Cubs catcher Miguel Amaya ‘ready to take that next step’
Last year, Amaya quickly went from emergency fill-in to regular starter sharing playing time with veteran Yan Gomes.
By Maddie Lee
 