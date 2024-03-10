Oscars 2024: And the winners are ...

The winners at the 96th Academy Awards:
Best picture
"Oppenheimer"
Best actor
Cillian Murphy, "Oppenheimer"
Best actress
Emma Stone, "Poor Things"
Supporting actor
Robert Downey Jr., "Oppenheimer"
Supporting actress
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers"
Directing
Christopher Nolan, "Oppenheimer"
Animated short film
“WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”
Costume Design
"Poor Things"
Live action short film
"The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar"
Makeup and hairstyling
"Poor Things"
Original score
"Oppenheimer"
Adapted screenplay
Cord Jefferson, "American Fiction"
Original screenplay
Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, "Anatomy of a Fall"
Animated feature film
"The Boy and the Heron"
Cinematography
"Oppenheimer"
Documentary feature
"20 Days in Mariupol"
Documentary short film
"The Last Repair Shop"
Film editing
"Oppenheimer"
International feature
"The Zone of Interest"
Original song
"What Was I Made For" from "Barbie"
Production design
"Poor Things"
Sound
"The Zone of Interest"
Visual effects
"Godzilla Minus One"
