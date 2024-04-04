‘Chicago Fire’ stunt featuring car crashed into West Loop building goes viral on social media

A bizarre rescue on “Chicago Fire” hasn’t yet aired, but it’s already catching the attention of Chicagoans.

Videos shot in Chicago’s West Loop Monday caught fire on social media, showing a car crash that left a blue sedan wedged into the second story of an industrial building in the bustling area.

Madison Ranta, 24, works at the Guinness Open Gate Brewery in the neighborhood.

“We were standing there for hours just watching them filming,” Ranta said.

A video Ranta took shows a person clad in a Chicago Fire Department uniform balancing on the car, jumping out of the way just before it fell out of the building.

Fittingly set to Djo’s “End of Beginning,” which feature the lyrics, “and when I’m back in Chicago, I feel it,” Ranta’s video garnered 9.3 million views and over 740,000 likes. Another TikTok from a different angle has nearly 26 million views.

Ranta said people in her TikTok comments were fighting about whether or not the crash was real — but now can rest easy knowing it was another one of the mega-popular NBC drama’s stunts.

Fire forgot about the holiday again and so they are filming by the Guinness Brewery tomorrow and Wednesday. Info in the picture. I walked by today and it seems like it’ll be a big and exciting scene. (Not posting pics of the set up bc they spoil too much). pic.twitter.com/7KVMOpt559 — Beth (@BethHoller) April 2, 2024

X user @BethHoller posted images of filming notices around the area letting residents know “Chicago Fire” would be coming to the neighborhood. She told the Sun-Times it was pretty obvious the crash was a TV stunt, with the notices and dozens of security people standing by.

"The fact that no news station was reporting on this crazy car accident should’ve tipped people off too," she said in a message to the Sun-Times.