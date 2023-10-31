Taylor Kinney to return to ‘Chicago Fire’ for Season 12: reports

“Chicago Fire” star Taylor Kinney is set to return to the show in its upcoming 12th season, Hollywood trades report.

The show’s writers returned to work Oct. 4, according to Deadline, and their first batch of scripts feature Kinney’s character, Kelly Severide. Production on the Chicago-based series will not resume until the ongoing SAG-AFTRA actors strike is resolved.

Kinney, who has starred as Severide since the hit series premiered on NBC in 2012, announced a leave of absence in January, midway through Season 11, to “deal with a personal matter.” On the show, Severide’s absence was explained as a leave to study arson investigation in Alabama.

While living without him, “Chicago Fire” viewers did get to reunite with another old friend: departed regular Jesse Spencer, who played Capt. Matt Casey, dropped by for two episodes of Season 11.