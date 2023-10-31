The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Movies and TV Entertainment and Culture

Taylor Kinney to return to ‘Chicago Fire’ for Season 12: reports

The actor, who plays Kelly Severide, announced a leave of absence from the show in January.

By  Katie Anthony
   
SHARE Taylor Kinney to return to ‘Chicago Fire’ for Season 12: reports
Taylor Kinney appears as Kelly Severide on a Season 12 episode of “Chicago Fire.”

Taylor Kinney appears as Kelly Severide on a Season 11 episode of “Chicago Fire.”

NBC

“Chicago Fire” star Taylor Kinney is set to return to the show in its upcoming 12th season, Hollywood trades report.

The show’s writers returned to work Oct. 4, according to Deadline, and their first batch of scripts feature Kinney’s character, Kelly Severide. Production on the Chicago-based series will not resume until the ongoing SAG-AFTRA actors strike is resolved.

Kinney, who has starred as Severide since the hit series premiered on NBC in 2012, announced a leave of absence in January, midway through Season 11, to “deal with a personal matter.” On the show, Severide’s absence was explained as a leave to study arson investigation in Alabama.

While living without him, “Chicago Fire” viewers did get to reunite with another old friend: departed regular Jesse Spencer, who played Capt. Matt Casey, dropped by for two episodes of Season 11.

Next Up In Movies & TV
‘The Holdovers’: Richly satisfying film throws together unlikely trio on an empty campus
‘Reporting for Christmas,’ made in Long Grove, offers lovely sights and routine story
Richard Moll, starred as ‘Night Court’ bailiff, dies at 80
When young Matthew Perry had ‘the best experience of my life’ in Chicago
Matthew Perry, ‘Friends’ star, dies at 54
‘The War on Disco’: How high-energy music made some want to dance, and others want to demolish
The Latest
Jaylon Johnson reacting after a play.
Bears
Jaylon Johnson drama ends where it began: Back with the Bears and a lot to discuss
Johnson requested a trade and got clearance to call other teams, sources said, but no trade materialized and he’s expected back at Halas Hall on Wednesday.
By Jason Lieser
 
Alicia Tate-Nadeau, Director of the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, remarks that the Illinois National Guard has helped deliver over half a million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine during a press conference for Illinois Governor JB Pritzker to receive the Johnson &amp; Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the Orr Building at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, Ill., Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (Justin L. Fowler /The State Journal-Register via AP) ORG XMIT: ILSPR112
Editorials
State emergency agency can’t blow off resignations, sky-high billings
Leaders should stop playing coy about key resignations at the Illinois Emergency Management Agency. Just last week, the director’s executive assistant quit when the Sun-Times pressed her about billings that reached $48K a month.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Karina Alvarez makes an apron at a first time sewers class at Lillstreet Art Center in Ravenswood.
Business
For many Chicagoans, sewing is a new, empowering pastime
“There is a lot of attention to detail. Today, sewing is more of a kind of mindfulness,” said Cherice Taylor of Making It Sew Fun.
By Anna Savchenko
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker leaves one of the University of Chicago quantum engineering laboratories on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 in Chicago.
Springfield
Pritzker’s science project: Aggressive bid for federal semiconductor center part of larger plan to make state hi-tech hub
With Chicago in the running for the $11 billion National Semiconductor Technology Center, a multi-university network of researchers and scientists are optimistic Illinois’ advances in engineering and manufacturing — especially quantum — will help them seal the deal. So is Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Defensive end Chase Young.
NFL
Commanders send edge rusher Chase Young to 49ers
The move comes hours after Washington traded defensive end Montez Sweat to the Bears.
By Josh Dubow | Associated Press
 