The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Movies and TV Entertainment and Culture Columnists

'We Grown Now' a lovely but haunting Chicago snapshot of two boys' lives

Lyrical film juxtaposes the innocence of 10-year-old best friends in Cabrini-Green with the real-life murder of young Dantrell Davis.

By  Richard Roeper
   
SHARE 'We Grown Now' a lovely but haunting Chicago snapshot of two boys' lives
Blake Cameron James (left) and Gian Knight Ramirez play the boys looking out at the skyline from their Cabrini-Green homes in "We Grown Now."

Blake Cameron James (left) and Gian Knight Ramirez play the boys looking out at the skyline from their Cabrini-Green homes in “We Grown Now.”

Sony Pictures Classics

The closing credits for Minhal Baig’s lovely and lyrical yet haunting and heartbreaking “We Grown Now” include Annette Freeman as a consultant. That name might ring a bell for Chicagoans of a certain age. In October 1992, 7-year-old Dantrell Davis was walking to school with his mother in the Cabrini-Green Homes when he was shot and killed by a gang member who was trying to take out rival members. The tragedy shook Chicago and drew nationwide attention, e.g., a Time magazine story headlined, “A Brief Life in the Killing Zone.”

Dantrell Davis’ mother is Annette Freeman.

“We Grown Now” is set in and around Cabrini-Green in the fall of 1992. (Filming took place over the course of one month in Chicago, and in the interest of full disclosure: My sister Laura was the property master on the film.) While the film does not center on Dantrell’s murder, we see how it impacts the lives of the fictional but wholly authentic residents of the projects, including 10-year-old best friends Malik (Blake Cameron James) and Eric (Gian Knight Ramirez).

'We Grown Now'

Sony Pictures Classics presents a film written and directed by Minhal Baig. Running time: 93 minutes. Rated PG (for thematic material and language). Opens Thursday in local theaters.

We follow Malik and Eric as they drag old mattresses down stairwells (the elevators are forever broken) and into the open, so they can play a game which involves simply running as fast as you can and soaring as high as you can, with those mattresses as your cushion. Malik lives with his mother Dolores (Jurnee Smollett), his younger sister Diana (Madisyn Barnes) and his grandmother Anita (S. Epatha Merkerson) in the apartment his grandparents moved to years ago, after fleeing racial intolerance in Tupelo, Mississippi, while Eric is next door in an apartment with his widowed father Jason (Lil Rel Howery) and his older sister Amber (Avery Holliday).

The interior, at-home scenes are filled with warmth and low-key realness, as when Jason counts out the cash to pay for rent and utilities and has Eric try to do the math in his head to ascertain the total monthly tab, or when Malik huddles close to his mom, who huddles close to HER mother. Their respective homes are cozy and warm and tidy, but we’re always aware of the world outside. It’s never truly quiet at Cabrini-Green.

Dolores (Jurnee Smollett) is raising son Malik (Blake Cameron James) in a Cabrini-Green apartment.

Dolores (Jurnee Smollett) is raising son Malik (Blake Cameron James) in a Cabrini-Green apartment.

Sony Pictures Classics

We know life is far from idyllic for Malik and Eric and their families, but harsh realities come crashing down after the shooting death of Dantrell. All Cabrini-Green residents, including the children, are made to carry ID cards at all times just to enter their complex. In a stunning and shattering sequence, police swarm the projects in the deep of night, tearing up homes in search of drugs and weapons. Dolores pleads with officers to stop, but they literally push her aside more than once as they ransack the place. There’s no explanation, no apology, no regard for the women and children who call this apartment home.

Related

Malik and Eric find the restrictions to be more annoying than alarming. They skip school and embark on a “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” adventure that includes a visit to the Art Institute, where they marvel at Gustave Caillebotte’s “Paris Street; Rainy Day” and Georges Seurat’s “A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte,” and are particularly taken with Walter Ellison’s 1935 painting “Train Station,” which depicts vacationing Caucasian passengers boarding a train for vacations in the South and Blacks heading to Northern cities such as Chicago to seek jobs. Only when Malik and Eric return home do they realize how much they’ve upset their parents.

It’s unclear if Malik and Eric are in denial about the threat of violence that permeates their world, or if they’re too young to truly grasp it. Probably a little of both. When Dolores is offered a better job opportunity in Peoria, there’s really no choice; they’re moving. The ripple effect of life in Cabrini-Green means two friends who might otherwise have grown up together will quite likely never see each other again.

Director/writer/co-producer Baig (a Chicago native) and the production design team do a remarkable job of capturing the essence of the time and place, with cinematographer Pat Scola bathing the interior scenes in warm palettes that contrast with the stark exteriors. Music by Jay Wadley enhances the coming-of-age aspects of the story; there are times when Malik and Eric and their schoolmates are running and jumping in the playground, or reciting the Pledge of Allegiance in class, when “We Grown Now” seems like a picturesque slice of Americana — until the realities of life in Cabrini-Green come crashing down, and the night is filled with the sounds of sirens and the twirling blue-and-red reflections from the light bars of police squads.

With Smollett, Howery and Merkerson infusing life and depth into the adult characters and the young actors Blake Cameron James and Gian Knight Ramirez turning in natural and affecting work, “We Grown Now” will resonate with you for a very long time.

Next Up In Movies & TV
'Sasquatch Sunset' a surreal showcase for bigfoot bodily functions
A new Chicago travel show promotes neighborhood-led tourism
'Under the Bridge': Heartbreaking Hulu series shows how bullies took the life of an unhappy teen
‘Rust’ armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed sentenced to 18 months in prison for fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin on set
CBS to air Billy Joel's concert again, apologizes for cutting 'Piano Man' short
Caitlin Clark gets last laugh vs. Michael Che on 'Saturday Night Live'
The Latest
City Hall
Council delays votes on migrant funding, $1.25 billion bond issue, ShotSpotter
Votes on $70 million to help migrants and the bond issue to fund housing and economic development now are set for Friday. The Council was, however, poised to approve a slew of other measures.
By Fran Spielman
 
La Voz Chicago
Policía de Chicago, socios comunitarios abren un centro de ayuda de emergencia en Back of the Yards tras tiroteo masivo
El centro abrirá este miércoles de 3 p.m. a 7 p.m. en la Richard J. Daley Academy, ubicada en el 5024 S. Wolcott Ave.
By Sophie Sherry
 
Mayor Brandon Johnson makes his inaugural address at Credit Union 1 Arena on Monday, May 15, 2023.
City Hall
Petition drive launched to give Chicago voters power to recall mayor
If Daniel Boland’s petition drive collects 56,464 valid signatures by Aug. 5, the question could go on the November ballot. But that would just give Chicago voters the power to remove a mayor via recall, which they don’t now have.
By Fran Spielman
 
Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter
NFL
Thanks to partly to NIL, fewer underclassmen enter NFL Draft
This month’s draft features 58 early entrants, the lowest number of players to enter the draft with college eligibility remaining since 2011.
By Associated Press
 
Texans Chiefs Football
Bears
Bears hire Chiefs' executive Ted Crews to run public relations ahead of QB Caleb Williams' likely arrival
In their search to find someone who can steer the team through the tremendous amount of attention it’ll be getting, they chose an executive who worked with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.
By Jason Lieser
 