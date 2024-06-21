The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 21, 2024
Movies and TV Entertainment and Culture

'What's that accent?' When Oliver Platt accidentally brought 'The Bear's' Uncle Jimmy to set of 'Chicago Med'

Ahead of the Season 3 premiere of ‘The Bear,’ the Emmy-nominated actor talks about navigating roles on two popular Chicago shows.

By  Erica Thompson
   
SHARE 'What's that accent?' When Oliver Platt accidentally brought 'The Bear's' Uncle Jimmy to set of 'Chicago Med'
Oliver Platt appears on two locally made TV series: "The Bear," as Uncle Jimmy (pictured), and "Chicago Med," as Dr. Daniel Charles.

Oliver Platt appears on two locally made TV series: “The Bear,” as Uncle Jimmy (pictured), and “Chicago Med,” as Dr. Daniel Charles.

FX

Decades into his career, Oliver Platt still has something to prove — at least to himself.

That mindset informed his decision to take on another role after several seasons of starring as the beloved Dr. Daniel Charles on “Chicago Med.”

“I started to freak out,” said the five-time Emmy nominee, now 64. “I never imagined playing the same character for [that long]. “I was like, ‘I better go to the actor gym and remind myself that I can do something [else].’ ”

A few years later, the New Yorker is now splitting his time between the medical drama and his recurring role on “The Bear,” the FX-made show that returns June 27 for a third season on Hulu. He said navigating between the compassionate psychiatrist and the tough Uncle Jimmy on “The Bear” is both fun and challenging — especially given that both shows film on the same lot at Cinespace Studios Chicago.

Related

There have been times Platt would shoot both shows in the same day. And one time on the set of “Chicago Med,” he accidentally summoned Uncle Jimmy.

“I was having a little tiff with my lovely [TV] girlfriend, Liliana,” he said. “The scene was a little confrontational, and we were rehearsing, and all of a sudden, the director said, ‘Oliver, what’s that accent?’ … Thank God somebody said something. I had to put that fire out pretty quick.”

Platt praised the environment on both shows. “Chicago Med” is “deeply familiar,” he said, while “The Bear” feels “charged, but relaxed.”

His jobs also allow him to spend considerable time in Chicago, where he said he enjoys strolling on the Riverwalk and dining at such restaurants as Duck Duck Goat, Lula Cafe and Monteverde.

Oliver Platt taps into his empathetic side as a psychiatrist on "Chicago Med."

Oliver Platt taps into his empathetic side as a psychiatrist on “Chicago Med.”

NBC

He will begin filming the 10th season of “Chicago Med” in July under new showrunners.

“We haven’t seen the first script yet,” he said. “That’s a nail-biter, but also really exciting.”

Both of Platt’s characters help people, but in very different ways.

“One of the first things that a mental health worker needs to do, especially in an emergency department environment, is quickly establish a relationship with whoever it is that you’re trying to help,” he said of Dr. Charles. “And that means being direct and empathetic and warm. Whereas Uncle Jimmy almost thrives a little bit on keeping people off balance. One thing that’s so much fun about playing the character is you don’t know what he’s going to do next.”

The Uncle Jimmy character on "The Bear" (with Neil Fak, played by Mathy Matheson) "almost thrives a little bit on keeping people off-balance," Oliver Platt says.

The Uncle Jimmy character on “The Bear” (with Neil Fak, played by Mathy Matheson) “almost thrives a little bit on keeping people off-balance,” Oliver Platt says.

FX

Still, there’s a loving side to Uncle Jimmy, aka “Cicero,” whom Platt calls a “twister father figure.”

“I think we’ve learned over time how much he really cares about the people that are running the restaurant, in particular, Carmy, Richie and Sugar,” he said. “And I think you start to feel that way about the rest of the staff, too, particularly Sydney, because she becomes a [business] partner of his.”

An Emmy nominee last year for his “Bear” role, Platt said viewers might see more interaction between Uncle Jimmy and Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) in Season 3, though he couldn’t give much away.

“I don’t want the FX drone to come through my window and inject me with some sort of dangerous serum that’s going to make me pass out immediately,” he joked.

Reflecting on the first season of “The Bear,” Platt said he was impressed by the popular Episode 7, titled “Review,” which was filmed in one take.

It’s an experience that Platt doesn’t envy.

“I have been part of a couple lengthy takes in the third season,” he said. “It was like, ‘Please don’t let me be the person who forgets my line or comes in at the wrong time.’ Can you imagine? My greatest fear is always bolting in early.”

Related

Platt also praised “Fishes,” the sixth episode of Season 2, which featured Jamie Lee Curtis, Bob Odenkirk and other notable guest stars.

“I remember when I first read ‘Fishes,’ I was like, ‘Oh my God, that could very well be the best episode of television I’ve ever read,’” he said.

That’s high praise from Platt, whose career has included stints on “The West Wing,” “Fargo” and “The Good Wife.”

“The Bear” also has received support from Platt’s brother, Adam, a James Beard Award-winning restaurant critic.

“He was like, ‘Hey man, that show you’re in about the greasy spoon in Chicago is one of the best shows I’ve ever seen about a restaurant,’” Platt said.

Platt said he thinks viewers are drawn to the “compelling storytelling” about the bonds formed between the characters as they develop a new restaurant.

“It’s about the creation of a family,” he said. “It’s also about starting to create order out of chaos. … It’s just very soothing and affirming in the most basic human way.”

Next Up In Movies & TV
'Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple' explores rocker's alliance with The Boss and HBO's crime boss
Donald Sutherland, actor from 'M*A*S*H' and 'Hunger Games,' dies at 88
'Daily Show' offers tickets for its Chicago shows during Democratic convention
'Thelma': Grandma wants scammers to feel her wrath in warm and witty action movie
Gorgeous 'Bikeriders' has tankful of insight about glamour, tedium of a motorcycle gang
'Black Barbie': Netflix doc collects insights about the importance of relatable dolls
The Latest
Cafe Tacvba 2024 press photo (credit Persia Campbell).jpg
La Voz Chicago
Un, dos, tres por Café Tacvba que viene a Chicago con Caifanes
En plena gira por Norteamérica con Caifanes, la banda mexicana celebra sus 35 años de carrera y el lanzamiento de “La Bas(e)” canción dedicada a los migrantes.
By Gisela Orozco | Special to the Sun-Times
 
DSC_0651.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Bomberos apagan un gran incendio en un edificio comercial de Humboldt Park
Los Bomberos de Chicago respondieron a una llamada de un incendio el miércoles en un taller de reparación de automóviles y baterías alrededor de las 6 p.m.
By Cindy Hernandez  and Violet Miller
 
Mourners gather for a balloon release and vigil for 7-year-old Jai’Mani Amir Rivera on West Jackson Boulevard near South Western Avenue, about 24 hours after the boy was shot to death on the sidewalk outside a nearby apartment complex on the Near West Side, Wednesday, June 19, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
La Voz Chicago
El alcalde Johnson anuncia la expansión de un fondo de $10 millones para las víctimas de la violencia armada y sus familias
La ex alcaldesa Lori Lightfoot creó el Fondo Suplementario de Emergencia para Víctimas como proyecto piloto en cinco comunidades. Su sucesor, el alcalde Brandon Johnson, está utilizando fondos federales de estímulo para ampliar el programa a otros 10 vecindarios.
By Fran Spielman
 
People walk into the water at Ohio Street Beach in Streeterville on Monday as temperatures reached the 90s.
Weather
Chicago’s streak of very warm nighttime temperatures ends, though 5-day averages are historic
The city recorded four nights of lows in the 70s. Nighttime heat can be dangerous for the elderly and there are almost no options for those without air conditioning to cool off.
By Brett Chase
 
Rendering of the proposed Bally’s casino in the River West neighborhood.
Casinos and Gambling
Should City Hall push ahead with plans for Bally's casino in River West? Here's what Sun-Times readers say.
Bally’s will have trouble meeting its state-mandated September 2026 deadline for a $1.7 billion permanent casino, according to a gaming expert and Mayor Brandon Johnson. It’s been running a temporary casino at Medinah Temple.
By Nyarai Khepra
 