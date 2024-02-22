The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, February 23, 2024
This artistic creation, celebrating the rodent imprint on a North Side sidewalk that's captivated the city, was done by McKinley Park artist Don Mega. It's for sale at a Lincoln Park gallery.

This artistic creation, celebrating the rodent imprint on a North Side sidewalk that’s captivated the city, was done by McKinley Park artist Don Mega. It’s for sale at a Lincoln Park gallery.

Aidan Herguth

Murals and Mosaics Entertainment and Culture Roscoe Village

Chicago artist celebrates famed ‘rat hole’ with mixed-media sculpture

Featuring a replica of the rodent imprint set against a sort of shrine replete with religious candles and faux hunks of cheese, the artwork by Don Mega is selling at a Lincoln Park gallery for $600.

By  Sun-Times staff
   

Curious about Chicago’s now-famous “rat hole” on the North Side but don’t want to make a visit in person?

Now you can buy a hand-made artistic replica of the creature’s near-perfect sidewalk indentation, set as the backdrop to an intentionally comical shrine replete with coins, faux cheese wheels, a small dumpster, a bottle of Malört and candles — including one featuring the image of a saintly rodent.

Created by McKinley Park artist Don Mega, who’s known locally for his graffiti art and murals, the sculpture is for sale for $600 at a designer toy store and art gallery in Lincoln Park.

A photo of the famed rat hole on the 1900 block of West Roscoe Street.

A photo of the famed rat hole on the 1900 block of West Roscoe Street.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere / Sun-Times

Mega, real name Don Gratzke, says he was inspired by the city’s obsession with the Roscoe Village rat hole — whether created by an actual rat as is lore or, more realistically, an unlucky squirrel landing in wet cement — and wanted to capture the fun of it.

“We have shootings every day,” he says of Chicago. But the rat hole, in an odd way, conveys “a bill of hope.”

Murals and Mosaics Newsletter

Mega isn't the first rat hole artist. Another Chicagoan has designed rat hole tattoos.

How people have reacted to the rat hole, Mega says — turning the site of the real rodent imprint on the 1900 block of West Roscoe Street into a place buzzing with visitors, where coins and other objects are left — shows “there’s still fun in this town.”

Some of the offerings left outside Chicago’s rat hole include a plaque, flowers and toys.

Some of the offerings left outside Chicago’s rat hole include a plaque, flowers and toys.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere / Sun-Times

“I wanted a few people to experience that,” Mega says.

Literally, a few. He made just three of the displays. Two have already been sold to private collectors, one remains on display and for sale (at least as of a few days ago) at Rotofugi Gallery, 2780 N. Lincoln Ave.

Chicago ‘Rat Hole’

Where is the Chicago ‘rat hole’?

The “rat hole” is located 1900 block of West Roscoe Street in Roscoe Village. The mysterious animal has gained attention across the city following news reports and social media posts.

More stories from the Sun-Times

The creations are, in part, sculptures, though nontraditional. He made the replicas using “those big sheets of foam, like, pink insulation foam.”

“I printed a real picture” of the actual indentation that’s in the sidewalk, “made an outline, hand cut the stencil with an X-Acto blade,” Mega says. “I kind of just set it down into the foam, made my markings and used a Dremel tool to kind of just carve out the image of the rat.”

Artist Don Mega shown working on a Chicago mural that he completed with friend and collaborator Rodney Duran.

Artist Don Mega shown working on a Chicago mural that he completed with friend and collaborator Rodney Duran.

Provided

“I spent an entire day, 24 hours straight, to make the foam look exactly like the concrete,” he says. “A lot of prep went into it.”

The final product is so realistic, some people “were really convinced that that was out of the ground, that I actually took a piece of the concrete out.”

Overall, it’s intended as “a piece of art, it’s meant to kind of scoff at and roll your eyes at a little bit.”

Mega, who grew up mostly in Rolling Meadows, confesses he’s “never been up to see the rat hole.”

“But I’ve seen pictures, and it’s all everyone is talking about.”

Chicago’s murals and mosaics sidebar

Chicago’s murals & mosaics

Part of a series on public art in the city and suburbs. Know of a mural or mosaic? Tell us where and send a photo to murals@suntimes.com. We might do a story on it.

Click on the map below for a selection of Chicago-area murals

Murals and Mosaics
Historic union mural to be saved from wrecking ball on Near West Side
Murals and Mosaics
Eyes are the window to the soul in Megan Kind’s West Side mural
Murals and Mosaics
Harmony, not hunting, for this dozing cat mural in West Town
View More Stories In Murals and Mosaics
The Latest
Neon-lit casinos and clubs line Fremont Street in Las Vegas in 1955.
Movies and TV
‘Vegas: The Story of Sin City’ offers generous payout of info about the desert tourist mecca
Engaging CNN docuseries traces the town’s history from divorce destination to entertainment capital.
By Richard Roeper
 
Arturas Karnisovas
Sports Saturday
Bulls front office continues disguising hope as ‘competitiveness’
No one in the Bulls organization that is being honest with themselves actually thought beating Boston on Thursday was very realistic. There was of course hope, but that’s really all there is these days.
By Joe Cowley
 
Batavia's Brandon Berggren (42) shoots from beyond the arc against St. Francis.
High School Basketball
Friday’s IHSA regional final high school basketball scores
All the state playoff results from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien
 
West Aurora's Jordan Brooks (11) drives toward the basket against Yorkville.
High School Basketball
Previewing and predicting the top regional final high school basketball games
A look at some of Friday’s best high school basketball games.
By Joe Henricksen
 
Trevante Rhodes plays a painter accused of murder who feels drawn to his defense attorney (Kelly Rowland) in “Mea Culpa.”
Movies and TV
Trevante Rhodes, now a part-time Chicagoan, makes some moves in Tyler Perry’s new erotic thriller
‘Moonlight’ actor says he’s playing a suspicious ‘ladies man’ with his eye on Kelly Rowland in the steamy, locally made Netflix film.
By Sheri Flanders | For the Sun-Times
 