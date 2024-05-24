The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 24, 2024
Chicago's CMK crew members are wrapping up this new mural on the corner of North Ashland Avenue and West Haddon Avenue in West Town.

Chicago’s CMK crew members are wrapping up this new mural on the corner of North Ashland Avenue and West Haddon Avenue in West Town.

Genevieve Bookwalter

Murals and Mosaics Entertainment and Culture Art

West Town's new Matrix-like mural is first North Side commission for these South Side painters

CMK Crew has worked together since the 1990s, when much of its work was illegal. Now they paint sought-after murals, among other artwork.

By  Genevieve Bookwalter
   

The CMK graffiti crew, longtime friends once known for illegal tagging on the South Side, hope their first North Side commission in West Town will bring more opportunities to share their art with Chicagoans north of the Loop.

Work is almost done on a new mural that wraps around the building housing Bridgewater Studio on the corner of North Ashland Avenue and West Haddon Avenue in West Town. The artwork is visible to drivers on busy Ashland Avenue, as well as the regular foot traffic going in and out of Dusty Groove Records across the street.

Trippy old televisions, a spacey octopus and a praying-mantis-like creature shooting a laser beam are just a few of the detailed elements on the one-story brick wall. The theme was loosely inspired by the movie The Matrix, said Rick Castro of Garfield Ridge, whose graffiti name is Gnome174.

Murals and Mosaics Newsletter

Artist Luis “Peas” Molina, a member of CMK Crew, works on a new mural on the Bridgewater Studio building on the corner of North Ashland Avenue and West Haddon Avenue in West Town.

Artist Luis “Peas” Molina, a member of CMK Crew, works on a new mural on the Bridgewater Studio building on the corner of North Ashland Avenue and West Haddon Avenue in West Town.

Provided

“I’ve been wanting to paint old-fashioned TVs with glitchy stuff on the screen,” Castro says. “It basically snowballed from there.”

Or, as fellow artist Luis “Peas” Molina puts it, “It became this alien, Matrix, TV-looking retro feel.”

The job came after the CMK crew recently finished a mural on a Bridgewater Studio building in Back of the Yards. The owner was pleased and asked the group to paint a mural on the company’s North Side building, which kept getting vandalized, the painters said.

This month, nearly 20 artists brought their sweeping jagged letters, surrealist shapes and comic-book inspired characters to a busy stretch of Ashland Avenue.

Artist Rick Castro says he's been wanting to paint old-fashioned TVs like the one on this new mural on the building housing Bridgewater Studio on the corner of North Ashland Avenue and West Haddon Avenue in West Town.

Artist Rick Castro says he’s been wanting to paint old-fashioned TVs like the one on this new mural on the building housing Bridgewater Studio on the corner of North Ashland Avenue and West Haddon Avenue in West Town.

Provided

CMK, which stands for Chicago’s Most Known, has been a presence on the Chicago mural and graffiti scene since the 1990s, crew members say, when their work was primarily illegal. Its members still call each other best friends.

“A lot of us have been friends since the ‘90s,” Castro says. “With Chicago and graffiti in general, there was that bad element that nobody likes. As you grow up you’re like, ‘I can’t keep doing the same nonsense. I actually can draw.”

The CMK painters have worked together for decades, which makes their collaborations easy and flowing. Recent work includes a Back of the Yards stretch of murals turning 49th Street into a retro video game in 2022, and a series of murals along Pilsen’s 14th Street featuring famous and infamous Chicago locals.

“We’ve pretty much stayed to the South Side because there tends to be more industrial areas where the walls are bigger and you can plan out more extravagant ideas,” says Castro, who grew up in Pilsen. Much of the crew’s work can be found around Pilsen, Little Village and Back of the Yards, he says. The CMK initials are easily spotted on the Damen Silos.

This creature adorns one of the walls of this new mural by CMK on the building housing Bridgewater Studio at North Ashland Avenue and West Haddon Avenue in West Town.

This creature adorns one of the walls of this new mural by CMK on the building housing Bridgewater Studio at North Ashland Avenue and West Haddon Avenue in West Town.

Provided

With the crew’s newest mural, “this is a big thing for us, to contribute something on the North Side,” Molina says.

The crew received a lot of positive feedback and spoke with many shoppers going in and out of Dusty Groove as the dozen or so artists painted, Molina says. He hopes the conversations lead to more commissions with a new audience getting to know CMK’s work.

“With this recent installation, I’d like to see if there’s anyone who wants to work with us on the North Side, in Lincoln Park or Wicker Park,” Molina says. “Go a little farther than what we’re used to.”

The new mural is at North Ashland and West Haddon avenues in West Town.

The new mural is at North Ashland and West Haddon avenues in West Town.

Genevieve Bookwalter

Chicago’s murals and mosaics sidebar

Chicago’s murals & mosaics


Part of a series on public art in the city and suburbs. Know of a mural or mosaic? Tell us where and send a photo to murals@suntimes.com. We might do a story on it.

Murals and Mosaics
Sunflower mural in Lincoln Square brought light during the pandemic
Murals and Mosaics
Lincolnwood mural that greets drivers at site of former Purple Hotel eyesore is biggest work by popular Chicago artist
Englewood
Englewood church mural depicting Jesus spared in devastating fire; ‘It’s just one of those things’
View More Stories In Murals and Mosaics
The Latest
Andrew_Bird_2_by_Alexa_Viscius.jpeg
Music
Andrew Bird's 'Sunday Morning' a Chicago homecoming
When it came time to figure out a good spot for the new album release show for “Sunday Morning Put-On,” the Green Mill was a natural choice.
By Selena Fragassi
 
maxwell street
Maxwell Street Market, once year-round and featuring 1,200 vendors, will open for just 6 days with only 35 sellers this year
Maxwell Street Market opens for the season Sunday, but some long-time vendors won’t be at the storied market amid operational changes reducing the number of stands and excluding food booths.
By Elvia Malagón
 
Kyle Hendricks
Cubs
Will Cubs' Kyle Hendricks ever get his starting job back?
In this week’s “Polling Place,” we also asked you to pick your Stanley Cup finals winner as well as an NBA conference finals superstar around whom to build a team.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Wayne Smith
Obituaries
Wayne Smith, longtime prop master at the Theatre School at DePaul University, dead at 65
He was a “miracle worker” at helping make the dreams of young playwrights and directors come true, according to a friend and former colleague.
By Mitch Dudek
 
A large cicada brood emerges around Western Springs Illinois on Wednesday May 22, 2024. | Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times
Photography
Picture Chicago: 12 photos you might have missed this week
Cicadas swarm Chicago suburbs, Megan Thee Stallion performs at the United Center, piping plover Green Dot makes an appearance and Wayfair fans flock to its first physical store.
By Sun-Times staff
 