The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 7, 2024
Damon Lamar Reed stands in front of his new mural at the Meals on Wheels Northeastern Illinois headquarters in Evanston.

Damon Lamar Reed stands in front of his new mural at the Meals on Wheels Northeastern Illinois headquarters in Evanston.

Photo provided by Beking Media

Murals and Mosaics Entertainment and Culture Art

Evanston mural honors founders of Meals on Wheels Northeastern Illinois

The four faces peer from the wall of the building, which Meals on Wheels Northeastern Illinois moved into in 2019.

By  Genevieve Bookwalter
   

A South Side artist has paid tribute to the founding mothers and fathers of Meals on Wheels Northeastern Illinois with a new mural featuring paintings of the four faces on the Evanston nonprofit’s building.

Artist Damon Lamar Reed finished the mural in late May. He battled rain and wind to assemble the faces, words, fruits, vegetables and colorful background of the new public art at the corner of Simpson Street and Darrow Avenue in north central Evanston.

“The idea was to make something to honor the people who were integral” in founding Meals on Wheels and bringing it to the neighborhood, says Reed, whose studio is in South Shore. “Create something vibrant and colorful and attractive to the community. Bring a little joy when someone walks by, put a smile on their face.”

Murals and Mosaics Newsletter

Meals on Wheels Mural - Joerg Metzner Photography-28.jpg

This new mural by Damon Lamar Reed is on the Meals on Wheels Northeastern Illinois headquarters in Evanston, Ill.

Photo provided by Joerg Metzner

The mural honors Meals on Wheels Northeastern Illinois founders Delores Holmes, former Evanston Fifth Ward alder; the late Lillian Fitzimmons of the Evanston Health Department; the late Hecky Powell of Evanston’s Community and Economic Development Association and Hecky’s Barbecue; and the late Sister Mary Alfreda Bracht, former CEO of Saint Francis Hospital.

Delores Holmes, former Evanston Fifth Ward alderman, was a founder of Meals on Wheels Northeastern Illinois.

Delores Holmes, former Evanston Fifth Ward alderman, was a founder of Meals on Wheels Northeastern Illinois.

Provided by Joerg Metzner

Deborah Mack, executive director of the regional Meals on Wheels, met Reed in 2021 when he painted a mural of her late father-in-law in Bronzeville. She recommended the artist for the new project.

Reed worked on the mural with students from Evanston’s The WE Program, a nonprofit Powell founded to help young people interested in pursuing careers in tech and the trades.

“We had this big open wall when we moved into the property at the end of 2019. I thought it would be nice to do something on that wall,” Mack says. “As far as the subject matter, it just made sense to honor our founders.”

Hecky Powell of Evanston’s Community and Economic Development Association and Hecky’s Barbecue was a founder of Meals on Wheels Northeastern Illinois.

Hecky Powell of Evanston’s Community and Economic Development Association and Hecky’s Barbecue was a founder of Meals on Wheels Northeastern Illinois.

Provided by Joerg Metzner

Powell helped Meals on Wheels find the building to grow its operations and meet burgeoning demand. Holmes was Fifth Ward alder at the time and gave her support for the move.

Now, the organization prepares 100,000 meals a year there for residents from Evanston and northern Chicago suburbs up to the Wisconsin state line. The organization is expanding into the south suburbs and eyeing a second location.

Reed said he and his team spent about two weeks working on Evanston’s latest mural. In the studio, they painted the words and faces on Polytab, a non-woven polyester fabric that resembles “a thick dryer sheet.” They then brought the images to Evanston and stuck them to the brick wall with a gel medium and slicked over the images with a Squeeggee.

Lea Pinsky is executive director at Art Encounter, which helped coordinate the new mural. Art Encounter’s Evanston Mural Arts Program partners artists with organizations, schools and businesses seeking large-scale public art. Reed has worked with Art Encounter before, on his mural at Evanston’s Dawes Elementary School. He also painted a mural at Evanston’s Gibbs-Morrison Cultural Center.

Sister Mary Alfreda Bracht, former CEO of Saint Francis Hospital, was one of the founders of Meals on Wheels Northeastern Illinois.

Sister Mary Alfreda Bracht, former CEO of Saint Francis Hospital, was one of the founders of Meals on Wheels Northeastern Illinois.

Provided by Joerg Metzner

About the Meals on Wheels mural, “I had an idea and had no way to put it together,” Pinsky said.

Once Reed got involved, “it was the perfect fit.”

Lillian Fitzimmons of the Evanston Health Department was one of the founders of Meals on Wheels Northeastern Illinois.

Lillian Fitzimmons of the Evanston Health Department was one of the founders of Meals on Wheels Northeastern Illinois.

Provided by Joerg Metzner

Chicago’s murals and mosaics sidebar

Chicago’s murals & mosaics


Part of a series on public art in the city and suburbs. Know of a mural or mosaic? Tell us where and send a photo to murals@suntimes.com. We might do a story on it.

Murals in suburban Chicago
This postcard-inspired mural for the city of Blue Island welcomes drivers headed south on Western Avenue from Chicago.
Murals and Mosaics
In Blue Island, Chris Campagna's murals aim to soften hard edges, tie together neighborhoods
Construction of roadways and bridges decades ago brought a kind of starkness to residential areas in the south suburb, which is now using public art as part of a plan for beautification.
By Genevieve Bookwalter
 
Artist Daryl Harris.
Murals and Mosaics newsletter
This Berwyn mural features aliens, monsters and ... a chicken wing?
This week’s murals and mosaics newsletter features a sci-fi mural in Berwyn, mysterious penguin paintings and public art in nearby Milwaukee.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Daryl Harris created this mural at a Berwyn bar and restaurant.
Murals and Mosaics
Aliens, monsters dominate Berwyn mural, but what’s with the chicken wing shooting a laser?
The work by Daryl Harris adorns a bar and restaurant owned by an enthusiast of old-school horror and outer-space movies.
By Sun-Times staff
 
This mural in Northbrook featuring colorful birds and other elements of the outdoors was painted recently by Terry Luc and Gerry Luc.
Murals and Mosaics
In Northbrook mural, nods to nature and, of course, ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’
Terry Luc and Gerry Luc included a water tower bearing the words “Save Ferris” like a real one nearby was painted for the 1986 movie by John Hughes, who grew up in Northbrook.
By Sun-Times staff
 
This mural by artists Joel Amore and Javier Pretelin Sanchez in downtown Elgin honors the late Rocky Lopez.
Murals and Mosaics
Rocky Lopez, Elgin tortilla-maker and aspiring actor, honored in a mural after his death at 53
Artists Joel Amore and Javier Pretelin Sanchez collaborated on the tribute to the local celebrity, who died in a motorcycle accident in August.
By Katie Anthony
 
Berwyn artist Ken Reif loves nature and trees, as he shows in this Oak Park mural of a giant tree.
Murals and Mosaics
In Oak Park mural, Ken Reif’s towering tree takes centerstage because ‘I love trees and nature’
The Berwyn artist also likes to feature blues legends like John Lee Hooker, a family dog and Chicago bungalows in his public artwork.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Southwest Side artist Penny Burns painted this mural in Lyons.
Murals and Mosaics
A car crashed into a wall in Lyons, and that’s how this mural got its ‘phoenix rising’
In Penny Burns’ mural, though, the mythical bird isn’t rising from the ashes. It’s rising from the nearby Des Plaines River.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Teresa Parod and her niece Ani Kramer painted this mural in Evanston last fall.
Murals and Mosaics
Evanston fiddler mural more about family than music, artist Teresa Parod says
It’s about an artist, Wesley Kramer, her brother, who died in the 1990s. Parod worked with his daughter to re-create one of his prints — “keeping the art going to the next generation.”
By Sun-Times staff
 
AJ Paliev did this mural, titled “Walking Clock,” during the pandemic when he was a student at Deerfield High School.
Murals and Mosaics
In AJ Paliev’s Deerfield mural, horse, rider keep ‘marching forward . . . to an unknown place’
“Walking Clock” was done while he was a student at Deerfield High School and can be seen on an AT&T building on Deerfield Road near Waukegan Road.
By Sun-Times staff
 
An Elgin mural completed in November by artist Javier Pretelin Sanchez.
Murals and Mosaics
Elgin artist uses Rosie the Riveter, ‘Si se puede’ to create a mural about achieving dreams
Javier Sanchez, who goes by Azuna, says his painting is intended to convey ‘empowerment no matter who you are or what you do’ and that ‘you can do your dreams.’
By Sun-Times staff
 
Whales adorn a mural artist Eddaviel painted in 2019 on a Lake Barrington business that sells water-purification systems.
Murals and Mosaics
Whale mural at Lake Barrington business is artist Eddaviel’s statement on the environment
It’s “an exploration of the duality of life” and how “life is connected to water,” says the artist, who splits his time between Chicago and the Dominican Republic.
By Sun-Times staff
 
This mural in the Taylor Avenue pedestrian tunnel was done by Pilsen artist Juan De La Mora.
Murals and Mosaics
Glen Ellyn pedestrian tunnel is filled with trees, thanks to Pilsen artist’s mural
Juan De La Mora’s mural, completed in December, is part of a broader effort to create and celebrate public art in DuPage County.
By Sun-Times staff
 

Murals and Mosaics
Ravenswood planter mosaic brightens corner by renovated Metra station
Murals and Mosaics
West Town's new Matrix-like mural is first North Side commission for these South Side painters
Murals and Mosaics
Sunflower mural in Lincoln Square brought light during the pandemic
View More Stories In Murals and Mosaics
The Latest
D'AQUINO
Israel-Hamas War
DePaul adjunct professor fired for optional assignment on how 'genocide in Gaza' impacts health and biology
Students delivered a petition calling for the reinstatement of Anne d’Aquino on Thursday morning. She was fired on May 8 — two days after she offered an optional assignment, asking students to analyze the impact of “the genocide in Gaza on human health.”
By Jessica Ma
 
Pritzker signs 2025 budget
Columnists
Breaking down partisan talking points on the state budget
Democrat and Republican lawmakers mostly had opposing views of the fiscal year 2025 budget that Gov. Pritzker just signed. Meanwhile, the real problem with state finances is a structural deficit caused by tax policy that doesn’t fit a modern economy.
By Ralph Martire
 
TOPSHOT-US-VOTE-HEALTH-VIRUS
Columnists
Don't forget how Trump mishandled the pandemic
A serious country would look back at Donald Trump’s greatest challenge during his presidency, the COVID-19 pandemic, and recall his embarrassing failures in handling it.
By Mona Charen
 
FARMS-060224_1.jpg
Consumer Affairs
Fruit, veggies at Chicago-area farmers markets could be hurt due to cold snaps this spring
The wild temperature swings might affect supplies in particular of apples, peaches and nectarines as well as other summer produce, farmers say.
By Amy Yee
 
An encampment for unhoused individuals at North Clinton Street and North Milwaukee Avenue in the West Loop is seen in this photo, Sunday Dec. 17, 2023. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
City Hall
Chicago’s homeless population increased threefold, a city snapshot shows, owing largely to migrants
The city’s annual point-in-time count showed nearly 19,000 people were unhoused on a single night in January.
By Tessa Weinberg
 