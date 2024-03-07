The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 7, 2024
Steve Lawrence, singer seen in ‘The Blues Brothers,’ dies at 88

Charismatic performer, known for his long career performing with wife Eydie Gormé, reportedly died of complications from Alzheimer’s disease.

 
Steve Lawrence sings on the Jerry Lewis MDA Labor Day Telethon in 2004.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Steve Lawrence, the singer whose career included decades of performing with his wife, Eydie Gormé, as well as a memorable cameo in "The Blues Brothers," has died at 88, the Hollywood Reporter says.

The trade paper quotes a publicist as saying Lawrence died Thursday in Los Angeles of complications from Alzheimer’s disease.

Since the 1950s, the charismatic performer had been a fixture of nightclubs and TV variety shows, often alongside his wife of 55 years, who died in 2013.

He had several solo pop hits including the 1962 smash "Go Away Little Girl," later covered with similar success by Donny Osmond.

Lawrence also turned up on Broadway and in movies, notably in "The Blues Brothers" (1980) as booking agent Maury Sline, who negotiated a gig for Jake (John Belushi) and Elwood (Dan Aykroyd) as the three men lounged almost naked in a steamroom.

Balking at the music duo's $5,000 pricetag, Sline cracked, "Who do you guys think you are, The Beatles?"

