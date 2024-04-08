The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 8, 2024
Music Entertainment and Culture

Singer Morgan Wallen arrested after allegedly throwing chair off roof of Nashville bar

Witnesses told police officers that they watched Wallen pick up a chair, throw it over the roof and laugh about it.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Singer Morgan Wallen arrested after allegedly throwing chair off roof of Nashville bar
Morgan Wallen Arrested

This photo released by the Metro Nashville Police Department shows Country music artist Morgan Wallen after his arrest early on Monday.

AP

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Country music singer Morgan Wallen has been arrested after police say he threw a chair off the rooftop of a newly opened six-story bar in downtown Nashville.

Wallen, 30, was booked into jail early Monday on three felony counts of reckless endangerment and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct, Metro Nashville Police tweeted.

The charges stem from a chair being thrown from the rooftop of Chief’s bar and landing on Broadway near two police officers.

An arrest affidavit says the chair landed about 3 feet (1 meter) from officers, who talked to witnesses and reviewed security footage. Witnesses told officers that they watched Wallen pick up a chair, throw it over the roof and laugh about it.

Wallen's attorney, Worrick Robinson, confirmed the arrest late Sunday and said the singer was cooperating fully with authorities. He was released from custody, and has a court date scheduled May 3.

Related

Wallen is one of the biggest names in contemporary country. His third studio album, 2023’s “One Thing at a Time,” was the most-consumed album in the U.S. last year. It spent 16 weeks at the top of the Billboard 200 in 2023 — which meant he held the top spot for 30% of the year, more time at No. 1 than any other album since Adele’s “21” dominated over a decade ago. It included several top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100: “Last Night,” “You Proof,” “Thinkin’ Bout Me," “Thought You Should Know," and “Don't Think Jesus.”

The singer headlined soldout shows at Wrigley Field in 2023.

In 2021, the country singer was suspended indefinitely from his label and saw his music pulled by radio stations and streaming services after video surfaced of him shouting a racial slur. As a result, he was disqualified or limited from several award shows and received no Grammy nominations for his bestselling “Dangerous: The Double Album.”

In 2020, he was arrested on public intoxication and disorderly conduct charges after being kicked out of Kid Rock’s bar in downtown Nashville.

At the time, Wallen posted on social media that he and some friends were “horse-playing” after a few bar stops.

“We didn’t mean any harm, and we want to say sorry to any bar staff or anyone that was affected,” Wallen posted on X. “Thank you to the local authorities for being so professional and doing their job with class. Love y’all.”

Next Up In Entertainment
Art at CTA Red Line stations in Edgewater, Uptown unveiled as part of reconstruction
Dear Abby: Relative harasses me by giving books pushing his politics
How to see the art, buy the artwork and hear from the artists at this week’s Expo Chicago
Horoscope for Monday, April 8, 2024
In riveting Court production, ‘Rosencrantz and Guildenstern’ captures worries, wit of Hamlet’s stooges
Dear Abby: I can’t leave my cheating wife because she’s critically ill
The Latest
Atlanta Braves' Hank Aaron (44) breaks Babe Ruth's record for career home runs as he hits No. 715 off Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Al Downing in the fourth inning of a baseball game at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., April 8, 1974.
MLB
On the 50th anniversary of Hank Aaron’s 715th home run, his closest friends remember his legacy
Aaron broke the most sacred record in all of sports at 9:07 p.m. ET, driving a 1-0 fastball over the outstretched glove of Bill Buckner, landing in Atlanta reliever Tom House’s glove in the bullpen.
By Bob Nightengale, USA Today
 
Loyola’s Donovan Robinson (1) is taken down by Brother Rice’s Daniel Terri (82).
High School Football
Loyola’s Donovan Robinson and Lincoln-Way East’s Jonas Williams piling up scholarship offers
Robinson has more than a dozen Division I offers, including Power Five schools Virginia, Arizona and Iowa State.
By Mike Clark
 
Jerry Grote
MLB
Jerry Grote, 1969 Miracle Mets’ catcher, dies at 81
A two-time All-Star, Grote played 16 major league seasons and batted .252 with 39 homers and 404 RBIs.
By Associated Press
 
Total Solar Eclipse BusinessesFILE - Viewers use special glasses to watch from San Antonio, as the moon moves in front of the sun during an annular solar eclipse, or ring of fire, Oct. 14, 2023. The total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024 may be weeks away but businesses are ready for the celestial event with oodles of special eclipse glasses for sale, along with T-shirts and other souvenirs. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File) ORG XMIT: NYPM508
News
Want to see the solar eclipse in Chicago? Here’s what to know, where to go
The Chicago area will experience a partial eclipse on April 8. Downstate, Carbondale will be in the path of totality, in which the view of the moon completely blocks the sun, for the second time in 10 years.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Connor Bedard and Brock Faber
Blackhawks
Calder Trophy race between Blackhawks’ Connor Bedard, Wild’s Brock Faber reaching its climax
The top two candidates for the NHL’s Rookie of the Year award faced each other head-to-head Sunday, but the outcome did nothing to quiet the raging debate.
By Ben Pope
 