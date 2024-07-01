NASCAR Chicago Street Race 2024: Bag policy, transit, last-minute tickets and more
NASCAR returns to Chicago July 6-7, featuring races around Grant Park and concerts from The Chainsmokers, Keith Urban and more.
NASCAR descends on Chicago this weekend.
The two-day event, July 6-7, features the Loop 110 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, and the headlining Grant Park 165 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday.
Fans can also expect performances from big-name stars including the Black Keys and The Chainsmokers on Saturday, plus Lauren Alaina and Keith Urban on Sunday. Chicago’s own Buddy Guy was a recent surprise addition to the weekend line-up, set to perform at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Festival Village in Grant Park.
Here’s what attendees should know:
Bag policy
Single-pocket small clutch purses and fanny packs that are under 6" x 6" are permitted inside the race.
Bags larger than that must be clear, single-pocket and can’t be bigger than 12" x 12" x 6".
How to get last-minute tickets
Tickets for the race are still available on the NASCAR Chicago Street Race website.
Two-day general admission tickets start at $294.
How to get to the race
The NASCAR Chicago Street Race takes place around Chicago’s Grant Park in the Loop.
Public transit: Taking the CTA or Metra are the easiest ways to get to the race without having to worry about traffic. The Brown, Red, Blue and Green L lines all have stops in Chicago’s Loop a few blocks from Grant Park.
Those traveling from outside the city can take the Metra to Union Station or Ogilvie, which are each just over a mile walk from the park.
The RTA has an interactive map travelers can use to find which transit options are best for them.
Driving: Parking is available at the Millennium Garages near the park, but those choosing to drive should expect traffic delays. Parking starts at $40 and can be booked here.
Rideshare: All rideshare pick-ups must occur west of State Street, between Roosevelt Road and Randolph Street, according to NASCAR.
An additional drop-off only location is also available on Level 1 of the Millennium Lakeside Garage (5 S. Columbus Drive).
What you can and can’t bring
NASCAR allows:
- Empty hydration packs and water bottles for refilling
- Collapsible chairs without bags and stadium seat cushions
- Binoculars
- Personal race scanners and cameras without detachable lenses
- Non-aerosol sunscreens under 3.4 oz
- Blankets, sheets and towels
NASCAR doesn’t allow:
- Strollers
- Weapons or explosives
- Aerosol containers
- Coolers
- Professional cameras, audio and video recording equipment and drones
- Glass or metal containers
- Outside food and drink
- Umbrellas, tents and canopies
- Pets
- Hammocks
- Balloons
- Frisbees or footballs
- Laser pointers, noise makers and airhorns
- Totems, flag poles and flags larger than 8" x 6"
- Bikes, skateboards, scooters, wagons and other wheeled transportation
- Obscene or indecent signs and displays of the confederate flag
- Smoking of any kind