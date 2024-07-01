NASCAR Chicago Street Race 2024: Bag policy, transit, last-minute tickets and more

NASCAR descends on Chicago this weekend.

The two-day event, July 6-7, features the Loop 110 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, and the headlining Grant Park 165 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday.

Fans can also expect performances from big-name stars including the Black Keys and The Chainsmokers on Saturday, plus Lauren Alaina and Keith Urban on Sunday. Chicago’s own Buddy Guy was a recent surprise addition to the weekend line-up, set to perform at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Festival Village in Grant Park.

Here’s what attendees should know:

Bag policy

Single-pocket small clutch purses and fanny packs that are under 6" x 6" are permitted inside the race.

Bags larger than that must be clear, single-pocket and can’t be bigger than 12" x 12" x 6".

How to get last-minute tickets

Tickets for the race are still available on the NASCAR Chicago Street Race website.

Two-day general admission tickets start at $294.

How to get to the race

The NASCAR Chicago Street Race takes place around Chicago’s Grant Park in the Loop.

Public transit: Taking the CTA or Metra are the easiest ways to get to the race without having to worry about traffic. The Brown, Red, Blue and Green L lines all have stops in Chicago’s Loop a few blocks from Grant Park.

Those traveling from outside the city can take the Metra to Union Station or Ogilvie, which are each just over a mile walk from the park.

The RTA has an interactive map travelers can use to find which transit options are best for them.

Driving: Parking is available at the Millennium Garages near the park, but those choosing to drive should expect traffic delays. Parking starts at $40 and can be booked here.

Rideshare: All rideshare pick-ups must occur west of State Street, between Roosevelt Road and Randolph Street, according to NASCAR.

An additional drop-off only location is also available on Level 1 of the Millennium Lakeside Garage (5 S. Columbus Drive).

Fans cheer as racers speed by during the Grant Park 220 NASCAR Street Race in 2023. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

What you can and can’t bring

NASCAR allows:



Empty hydration packs and water bottles for refilling

Collapsible chairs without bags and stadium seat cushions

Binoculars

Personal race scanners and cameras without detachable lenses

Non-aerosol sunscreens under 3.4 oz

Blankets, sheets and towels

NASCAR doesn’t allow:

