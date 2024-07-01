The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 1, 2024
NASCAR Chicago Street Race 2024: Bag policy, transit, last-minute tickets and more

NASCAR returns to Chicago July 6-7, featuring races around Grant Park and concerts from The Chainsmokers, Keith Urban and more.

By  Katie Anthony
   
NASCAR race cars climb up Columbus Plaza during the Grant Park 220 NASCAR Chicago Street Race.

NASCAR race cars climb up Columbus Plaza during the Grant Park 220 NASCAR Chicago Street Race in 2023.

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

NASCAR descends on Chicago this weekend.

The two-day event, July 6-7, features the Loop 110 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, and the headlining Grant Park 165 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday.

Fans can also expect performances from big-name stars including the Black Keys and The Chainsmokers on Saturday, plus Lauren Alaina and Keith Urban on Sunday. Chicago’s own Buddy Guy was a recent surprise addition to the weekend line-up, set to perform at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Festival Village in Grant Park.

Here’s what attendees should know:

Bag policy

Single-pocket small clutch purses and fanny packs that are under 6" x 6" are permitted inside the race.

Bags larger than that must be clear, single-pocket and can’t be bigger than 12" x 12" x 6".

How to get last-minute tickets

Tickets for the race are still available on the NASCAR Chicago Street Race website.

Two-day general admission tickets start at $294.

How to get to the race

The NASCAR Chicago Street Race takes place around Chicago’s Grant Park in the Loop.

Public transit: Taking the CTA or Metra are the easiest ways to get to the race without having to worry about traffic. The Brown, Red, Blue and Green L lines all have stops in Chicago’s Loop a few blocks from Grant Park.

Those traveling from outside the city can take the Metra to Union Station or Ogilvie, which are each just over a mile walk from the park.

The RTA has an interactive map travelers can use to find which transit options are best for them.

Driving: Parking is available at the Millennium Garages near the park, but those choosing to drive should expect traffic delays. Parking starts at $40 and can be booked here.

Rideshare: All rideshare pick-ups must occur west of State Street, between Roosevelt Road and Randolph Street, according to NASCAR.

An additional drop-off only location is also available on Level 1 of the Millennium Lakeside Garage (5 S. Columbus Drive).

NASCARSUN-070323-49.jpg

Fans cheer as racers speed by during the Grant Park 220 NASCAR Street Race in 2023.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

What you can and can’t bring

NASCAR allows:

  • Empty hydration packs and water bottles for refilling
  • Collapsible chairs without bags and stadium seat cushions
  • Binoculars
  • Personal race scanners and cameras without detachable lenses
  • Non-aerosol sunscreens under 3.4 oz
  • Blankets, sheets and towels

NASCAR doesn’t allow:

  • Strollers
  • Weapons or explosives
  • Aerosol containers
  • Coolers
  • Professional cameras, audio and video recording equipment and drones
  • Glass or metal containers
  • Outside food and drink
  • Umbrellas, tents and canopies
  • Pets
  • Hammocks
  • Balloons
  • Frisbees or footballs
  • Laser pointers, noise makers and airhorns
  • Totems, flag poles and flags larger than 8" x 6"
  • Bikes, skateboards, scooters, wagons and other wheeled transportation
  • Obscene or indecent signs and displays of the confederate flag
  • Smoking of any kind
