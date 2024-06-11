The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Buddy Guy bringing 'that Chicago sound' to NASCAR Chicago

Fresh from a spectacular closing-night set at the Chicago Blues Festival on Sunday, Guy is heading to the racing weekend event as part of a star-packed music lineup.

By  Miriam Di Nunzio
   
Buddy Guy performs at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion during the 2024 Chicago Blues Festival in Millennium Park, Sunday, June 9, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

If you missed Buddy Guy’s incredible Blues Festival closing-night set on Sunday, or if you were there (and thousands were) and you’re hoping to catch the blues icon one more time on a stage near you, you’re in luck.

Guy will be among the music lineup for NASCAR Chicago, it was announced Tuesday morning.

The Chicago legend will perform on the main stage at Grant Park Festival Field from 1:15 -2 p.m. July 6, following a special 40th Anniversary Chicago House Music showcase. That showcase will feature Bad Boy Bill, Byron Stingily (Ten City), Chip E., Chuck “The Voice” Roberts, Curtis McClain, Dajae, The Good Girls (DJ Lady D, Lori Branch & Vitigrrl), Lidell Townsell, Marshall Jefferson, Maurice Joshua, The Outhere Brothers, Ralphi Rosario, Wayne Williams of the Chosen Few, and White Knight, Tuesday’s announcement said.

“Last year’s Chicago Street Race was a great opportunity to put Chicago center-stage and I’m excited to join the lineup,” said Guy via statement. “The Blues is like gumbo. I can tell you how good it is, but you won’t know until you taste it for yourself. I’m looking forward to the chance to introduce more fans to that Chicago feel, Chicago flavor, and most importantly — that Chicago sound.”

Also on the lineup July 6 are The Black Keys (5-6:30 p.m.), and The Chainsmokers 8-9:30 p.m.

On July 7, country superstars Keith Urban and Lauren Alaina are set to perform.

All the music performances are part of ticketed events to the weekend of racing that can be purchased at NASCARChicago.com.

