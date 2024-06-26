The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 26, 2024
NBA Sports Bulls

2024 NBA Draft first-round results: Full list of top 30 selections

Here’s where all the year’s top rookies are heading for the upcoming NBA season.

By  Sun-Times staff
 Updated  
SHARE 2024 NBA Draft first-round results: Full list of top 30 selections
NBA commissioner Adam Silver, center, poses for a photo with some of the potential first-round selections before the NBA basketball draft, Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in New York.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver, center, poses for a photo with some of the potential first-round selections before the NBA basketball draft, Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in New York.

Julia Nikhinson/AP

The 2024 NBA Draft begins Wednesday night with the first round in Barclays Center, the home of the Brooklyn Nets in New York. This year the NBA stretches the draft over two days with the second round taking place at 3 p.m. Thursday at ESPN’s Studios-Seaport in New York.

Many analysts have considered this to be a weaker draft class. There isn’t a generational talent like Victor Wembanyama last year as the obvious top pick. The Atlanta Hawks control the No. 1 pick and have taken French big man Zaccharie Risacher. French forward Alex Sarr went No. 2 to the Washington Wizards and the sharpshooting guard from Kentucky, Reed Sheppard, was take third overall by the Houston Rockets.

Also unclear is what the Bulls will do with the No. 11 pick. With many needs, the team can go in a variety of directions. Joe Cowley, predicted they would select Ron Holland, a forward from G League Ignite, in his latest mock draft.

2024 NBA Draft first-round picks

  1. Atlanta Hawks — Zaccharie Risacher, forward, JL Bourg (France), 6-9, 215
  2. Washington Wizards — Alex Sarr, forward, Perth Wildcats (Australia), 7-0, 224
  3. Houston Rockets (from BKN) — Reed Sheppard. guard, Kentucky, 6-2, 182
  4. San Antonio Spurs — Stephon Castle, guard, Connecticut, 6-6, 210
  5. Detroit Pistons — Ron Holland, Forward, G League Ignite, 6-7, 197
  6. Charlotte Hornets
  7. Portland Trail Blazers
  8. San Antonio Spurs (from TOR)
  9. Memphis Grizzlies
  10. Utah Jazz
  11. Chicago Bulls
  12. Oklahoma City Thunder
  13. Sacramento Kings
  14. Washington Wizards (from GS, POR)
  15. Miami Heat
  16. Philadelphia 76ers
  17. Los Angeles Lakers*
  18. Orlando Magic
  19. Toronto Raptors (from IND)
  20. Cleveland Cavaliers
  21. New Orleans Pelicans (from MIL)
  22. Phoenix Suns
  23. Milwaukee Bucks (from NO)
  24. New York Knicks (from DAL)
  25. New York Knicks
  26. Washington Wizards (from LAC)
  27. Minnesota Timberwolves
  28. Denver Nuggets
  29. Utah Jazz (from OKC)
  30. Boston Celtics
Previewing the 2024 NBA Draft
Purdue center Zach Edey catches a pass over Iowa forward Owen Freeman.
Bulls
NBA mock draft: Joe Cowley’s annual ‘Sure to Go Wrong by Pick No. 4’ forecast
The Bulls will start the first round with pick No. 11, but there’s a chance they don’t stay there. Does executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas have a card to be played or will he stay the course in a mediocre draft?
By Joe Cowley
 
Purdue center Zach Edey dunks against Rutgers.
Bulls
Bulls preparing for an uncertain draft and need to hit big at No. 11
It’s not a great draft class, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t gems to be found. Considering the recent state of the Bulls and the confusing direction of the organization, exec Arturas Karnisovas & Co. need to hit it big.
By Joe Cowley
 

    Next Up In NBA
    Bulls’ trade for Josh Giddey part of rebuilding disguised as retooling
    The noise of summer
    Bulls begin offseason changes, trading Alex Caruso to Thunder for Josh Giddey
    Celtics win 18th NBA championship with Game 5 rout of Mavericks
    Though jury cleared ex-Illini star Terrence Shannon Jr., others might not
    Ex-Illinois star Terrence Shannon Jr., potential first-round NBA draft pick, not guilty of rape
    The Latest
    Connor Bedard
    Blackhawks
    During offseason's busiest week, Blackhawks must prioritize getting Connor Bedard some help
    No. 2 pick possibility Ivan Demidov could be a dynamic linemate for Bedard. More immediately, a free-agent option like Teuvo Teravainen could fit well alongside Bedard as the Hawks seek to add talent to their top-six forward group.
    By Ben Pope
     
    Andrew Benintendi
    White Sox
    Sorry, Andrew Benintendi, but the White Sox' season is actually a lot uglier than it looks
    The Sox are halfway to the 1962 Mets’ modern-era record of 120 losses in a season.
    By Rick Morrissey
     
    Ron Wood, from left, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, of The Rolling Stones, perform during the "Hackney Diamonds" tour, Friday, June 7, 2024, in Atlanta. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP) ORG XMIT: GAPG102
    Things To Do
    Things to do in Chicago June 27-July 3: The Mix
    The Rolling Stones, the annual Chicago Pride Parade and the opening of Illuminarium on Navy Pier are among the highlights of things to see and do in the week ahead.
    By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
     
    Robert E. Crimo III appears before Judge Victoria A. Rossetti at the Lake County Courthouse in Waukegan, Ill., Wednesday, June 26, 2024.
    Highland Park parade shooting
    Highland Park massacre suspect rejects plea deal, stunning victims' families: 'Today you saw absolute, unadulterated evil’
    Robert Crimo III backed out of deal in court Wednesday after prosecutors say he agreed to plead guilty to seven counts of first-degree murder in connection with the mass shooting in 2022. “It’s heartbreaking, and it shouldn’t be happening,” activist Ashbey Beasley told reporters afterward.
    By David Struett  and Sophie Sherry
     
    Division Series - Houston Astros v Chicago White Sox - Game Three
    White Sox
    White Sox have fallen a long way since Tony La Russa's most exciting Sox moment just three years ago
    “Getting beat is not good but fixing it is going to be exciting, and I see the commitment,” La Russa said.
    By Daryl Van Schouwen
     