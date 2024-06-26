2024 NBA Draft first-round results: Full list of top 30 selections

The 2024 NBA Draft begins Wednesday night with the first round in Barclays Center, the home of the Brooklyn Nets in New York. This year the NBA stretches the draft over two days with the second round taking place at 3 p.m. Thursday at ESPN’s Studios-Seaport in New York.

Many analysts have considered this to be a weaker draft class. There isn’t a generational talent like Victor Wembanyama last year as the obvious top pick. The Atlanta Hawks control the No. 1 pick and have taken French big man Zaccharie Risacher. French forward Alex Sarr went No. 2 to the Washington Wizards and the sharpshooting guard from Kentucky, Reed Sheppard, was take third overall by the Houston Rockets.

Also unclear is what the Bulls will do with the No. 11 pick. With many needs, the team can go in a variety of directions. Joe Cowley, predicted they would select Ron Holland, a forward from G League Ignite, in his latest mock draft.

2024 NBA Draft first-round picks