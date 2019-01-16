1 in custody after multiple bank robberies reported between Near North, Loop

A suspect in the robberies of three Chase Bank branches, including one Wednesday afternoon in River North, holds cash in an image taken from video surveillance. | FBI

A person was taken into custody during an attempted bank robbery Wednesday afternoon in the Near North neighborhood, which followed two other bank robberies earlier in the day in the Loop and River North.

Officers took the person into custody about 2:50 p.m. when they tried to rob a Bank of America branch at 1167 N. State St., according to Chicago police.

A spokesperson for the FBI was not immediately available to provide additional information Wednesday afternoon, including whether the person in custody is suspected of committing other bank robberies in the city.

The FBI had already reported two other nearby robberies on Wednesday when the Bank of America branch was robbed.

About 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, a suspected serial bank robbery struck a Chase Bank branch at 230 W. Grand Ave., according to the FBI.

The robber was described as a Hispanic male, between 6-foot and 6-foot-3, and 185-200 pounds, the FBI said. He wore a gray, hooded sweatshirt, a dark-colored beanie-style winter hat, a black ski mask, a camouflage winter coat and blue jeans, the FBI said. He carried a black backpack.

That robber is also suspected in the Tuesday robbery of a Chase bank branch at 1122 N. Clark St. and of the robbery Monday of a Chase branch at 755 N. Larrabee St., officials said.

The third reported incident happened just after 1 p.m. at a Chase branch at 10 S. Dearborn St., the FBI said. In that robbery, the suspect was described as a black male between 5-foot-2 and 5-foot-4, about 150 pounds and wearing dark-colored pants, a tan coat and a black sweatshirt.

Anyone with information was asked to call the FBI’s Chicago Field Office at (312) 421-6700.