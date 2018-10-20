1 dead, 1 critical in Albany Park shooting

A man is dead and another is in critical condition after both were shot Saturday morning in the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 5:20 a.m. in the 4400 block of North Bernard Street, a 23-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to his neck and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Chicago police. The other man, 22, was shot in the face and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was listed as being in critical condition.

No one was in custody for the shootings, police said. Further details were not immediately known.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.