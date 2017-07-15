1 dead, 1 injured when vehicle strikes pedestrians in Alsip

A man was killed and another person was injured when a vehicle struck two pedestrians Friday night in south suburban Alsip.

Officers were called about 9 p.m. to the 12600 block of South Kedzie for a report of two people struck by a vehicle, Alsip police said.

Matthew O’Callaghan, 64, of Blue Island, and another person were struck by a vehicle traveling south on Kedzie as they crossed from the east side of the street headed west, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Both were taken to a hospital, where O’Callaghan was pronounced dead, police said. Information about the other pedestrian was not available on Saturday.

An autopsy Saturday ruled O’Callaghan’s death an accident, the medical examiner’s office said.

The crash remained under investigation Saturday evening.