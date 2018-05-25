1 dead, 1 wounded in Englewood shooting: police

A man was fatally shot, and another wounded, at a house party early Friday in the South Side Englewood neighborhood, according to police.

About 1 a.m., the two were standing outside in the 6800 block of South Morgan when a vehicle drove by and someone inside started shooting, Chicago Police said.

The 32-year-old man was shot twice in his arm and twice in his torso, police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The other victim was a 28-year-old man who was shot six times, police said. He was hit five times in the arm and grazed once in the head. He was taken to the same hospital, where he was in critical condition.

Officers were called several times earlier in the night for complaints of a large crowd at the house party, according to police sources.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately provide details about the death.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.