1 dead, 4 wounded Wednesday in Chicago shootings

Five people were shot — one of them fatally — Wednesday in gun violence across Chicago.

The fatal shooting happened in Princeton Park on the South Side, where a 25-year-old man was found dead with a gunshot wound to his chest.

The man was discovered by a family member about 8:45 p.m. in the living room of a home in the 9400 block of South LaSalle Street, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Area South detectives are investigating.

About the same time, two men were shot across the city in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

They were in the 600 block of North Ridgeway Avenue about 8:42 p.m. when someone opened fire, police said. A 25-year-old was hit in the lower back and was brought to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

The other man, 27, was struck in the forearm and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said. Two suspects are in custody as Area North detectives investigate.

Earlier in the evening, a man was shot in his back in Burnside on the South Side.

The 23-year-old was in a vehicle about 6:36 p.m. in the 800 block of East 93rd Street when someone fired shots from another vehicle, police said.

Friends took the man to Trinity Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said. Area South detectives are investigating.

In the day’s first reported shooting, a man was wounded in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

The 25-year-old was in the 3600 block of West Armitage Avenue about 3:20 p.m. when someone shot him in the face, police said.

He was taken to St. Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said. Area North detectives are investigating.

One person was killed and four injured in shootings across the city on Tuesday as well.

