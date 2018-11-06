Lauren Underwood has won the 14th District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, defeating challenger Randy Hultgren, according to returns as reported by the Associated Press.
Loading...
The Sun-Times endorsed Underwood for the 14th District Congressional seat, saying she’s a “highly qualified and credible Democratic alternative” to Hultgren.
Underwood is a registered nurse and health policy expert. She has worked to expand access to quality, affordable health care and help communities prevent and prepare for public health emergencies like Zika and Ebola. Her top causes as a candidate are access to quality health care for all Americans, the presence of high-paying jobs and a strong local economy, and maintaining the safety and security of northern Illinois families.
Hultgren has been the 14th District congressman since 2011. He has worked to jumpstart the economy and create jobs, reform health care and address the opioid overdose epidemic. He cast a deciding vote for the American Healthcare Act, that would make health care less affordable for people with pre-existing conditions.
Underwood was endorsed by former President Barack Obama and supported by a Democratic super PAC. The flipping of the 14th Congressional district is key to the Democrats controlling the U.S. House of Representatives.
For live election results, visit the Sun-Times election guide.