16-year-old boy missing since December from Bronzeville

A 17-year-old boy has been missing since early December from the South Side Bronzeville neighborhood.

Kenneth Williams was last seen Dec. 3 in the 5000 block of South Michigan, according to Chicago Police.

He was described as a 5-foot-7, 130-pound black boy with medium complexion, short black hair and brown eyes, police said.

Williams was last wearing a gray jogging suit and black shoes, police said. He spends time near the 7900 block of South St. Lawrence and the 1300 block of West Washburne Avenue.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.