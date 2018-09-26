16-year-old driver killed after car ‘cut in half’ in Valparaiso crash

A 16-year-old girl was killed when a high-speed crash that tore the car she was driving into two pieces Tuesday afternoon in northwest Indiana.

Gabriella Dres was driving a Mercedes-AMG at a high speed at 3:08 p.m. when she lost control near 70 North Route 500 West in Valparaiso, according to a statement from the Porter County Coroner. The car skidded off the road and hit multiple trees.

The crash “resulted in the car being cut in half” and Dres was thrown from the wreckage, the coroner’s office said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dres, who lived in Valparaiso, was wearing a seatbelt at the time and the car’s airbags were deployed in the crash, according to the coroner’s office. Routine toxicology testing was pending.