2 armed robberies reported at Far South Side fast food restaurants

Two fast food restaurants were robbed in the past week on the Far South Side.

In both armed robberies, someone walked into the restaurant and either handed an employee a note that demanded money from the register or took out a gun and demanded money, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

Both incidents happened between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., the first on Dec. 9 in the 10500 block of south Indianapolis and the second on Wednesday in the 13300 block of South Brandon, police said. There have been similar incidents reported in the past week just across the state border in Hammond, Indiana.

The suspect was described as a white man between 25 and 30 years old, standing about 5-foot-5 and weighing about 150 pounds, police said. He was wearing a black winter hat and sunglasses.

Anyone with information on the robberies was asked to call the Area South Property Crimes Unit at (312) 747-8273.