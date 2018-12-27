2 burglars strike West Side homes: police

Police were looking for two suspects who burglarized homes this month in neighborhoods on the West Side.

Rehabbed homes in the West Humboldt Park, Humboldt Park, East Garfield Park and West Garfield Park neighborhoods were looted by two burglars, according to a community alert from Chicago police. One suspect was described as a man between 40 and 50 years old.

The incidents occurred:

between 10 p.m. Dec. 4 and 8:30 a.m. Dec. 5 in the 1100 block of North Keystone Avenue;

between 5 p.m. Dec. 5 and 11 a.m. Dec. 6 in the 1100 block of North Pulaski;

between 2 p.m. Dec. 8 and 12 p.m. Dec. 11 in the 3300 block of West Fulton Street;

about 11:30 p.m. Dec. 9 in the 200 block of North Kildare Avenue;

between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. Dec. 10 in the 1000 block of North Avers Avenue;

about 8:16 a.m. Dec. 14 in the 4100 block of West Wilcox Street; and

between 6 p.m. Dec. 15 and 9:22 a.m. Dec 16 in the 3400 block of West Walnut Street.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North police at (312) 744-8268.