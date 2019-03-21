2 charged in death of 2-year-old boy in Washington Park

Two people have been charged in the death of 2-year-old Ja’hir Gibbons.

Dejon Waters, 21, faces one count of first-degree murder, while Brittany Hyc, 28, faces a felony count of endangering the life of a child, according to Chicago police.

About 6:50 p.m. Monday, Chicago police responded to a call in the 6000 block of South Prairie Avenue and found Gibbons unresponsive with sores and bruises on his face and body, police said. He was rushed to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

During the investigation, Waters, who was babysitting the toddler, admitted to battering him and causing his death, police said. Hyc, the toddler’s mother, was placed in custody for knowingly endangering the life of her son by leaving him with Waters, who had beaten the child before.

Brittany Hyc | Chicago police

Waters and Hyc will face a bond hearing Thursday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.