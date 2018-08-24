2 killed, 4 wounded Thursday in citywide shootings

Police investigate a shooting about 2:30 a.m. Thursday, August 23, 2018 in the 1200 block of East Midway Plaisance in Chicago. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

Two people were killed and four others were wounded Thursday in a series of shootings throughout Chicago.

A man was shot to death about 5 p.m. in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side. Keyontae Chatman, 20, was standing next to a car in the 3100 block of West Arthington Street when someone got out of another vehicle and shot him multiple times, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Chatman, who was a resident of the Humboldt Park neighborhood, was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Earlier in the morning, a man crashed his vehicle vehicle and died after he was shot near the University of Chicago campus on the South Side. Just after midnight, the 25-year-old was stopped at a red light when another vehicle pulled up and someone fired multiple shots in the 1200 block of East Midway Plaisance, according to police.

He was shot in the head, left shoulder, lower right arm and right thigh, police said.

He drove off westbound and crashed his vehicle into a tree near Midway Plaisance Park and South Woodlawn Avenue, according to police and University of Chicago campus security. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where we was pronounced dead.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office hasn’t released details about the death.

In nonfatal shootings, a 34-year-old man was wounded about 10:35 p.m. in the West Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side. The man was inside his home in the 6100 block of South Vernon Avenue when a bullet went through a window and struck him in the back, police said.

Paramedics took him to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, according to police. Detectives were unsure if he was the target of the shooting.

Thursday’s first nonfatal shooting wounded two people in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side. About 3:25 a.m., a man and woman were getting out of a vehicle in the 2400 block of North Avers Avenue when a male walked up and fired several shots, according to police.

The 34-year-old man was show in both legs and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was in good condition, police said. The 35-year-old woman was shot in the left foot. She was taken to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, where her condition stabilized.