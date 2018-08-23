Man shot, killed while stopped at red light near University of Chicago campus

Police investigate a shooting about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 23, 2018 in the 1200 block of East Midway Plaisance in Chicago. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

A man was killed early Thursday a shooting and vehicle crash near the University of Chicago campus in the Hyde Park neighborhood on the South Side.

The 25-year-old was stopped at a red light when another vehicle pulled up and someone fired multiple shots about 2:55 a.m. in the 1200 block of East Midway Plaisance, according to Chicago police.

He was shot in the head, left shoulder, lower right arm and right thigh. He drove off and crashed his vehicle into a tree near Midway Plaisance Park and South Woodlawn Avenue, police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where we was pronounced dead, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.