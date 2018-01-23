2 men killed in Belmont Central drive-by shooting identified

Authorities have identified two men who were shot to death early Sunday in a drive-by attack in the Belmont Central neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Luis Flores, 20, and David K. Flores, 25, were walking about 3 a.m. when a black vehicle drove by in the 6000 block of West Belden and someone inside opened fire, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Luis Flores was shot in the head and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 3:43 a.m., authorities said.

David Flores was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood with a gunshot wound to the back, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at 3:45 a.m.

They lived a few blocks apart from one another in the Northwest Side Galewood neighborhood, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Area North detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.