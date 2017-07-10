2 men seriously wounded in Fuller Park shooting

Two men were wounded early Saturday in a South Side Fuller Park neighborhood shooting.

The men, ages 29 and 23, were walking into a liquor store about 1 a.m. when they got into an argument with someone who had pulled up in a vehicle in the 200 block of West Root, according to police. When they walked out of the store, the other person pulled out a gun and opened fire.

The older man was shot multiple times in the body and taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. He was listed in critical condition.

The younger man was also taken to Stroger in serious condition, police said. He had been shot in the groin.