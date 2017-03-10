2 men, teen boy shot in Humboldt Park drive-by

Two men and a teenage boy were shot Tuesday evening in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

About 6:45 p.m., a black sedan drove up to them in the 3300 block of West Le Moyne Street, according to Chicago Police. Someone inside the car fired shots and drove away.

A 19-year-old shot in the hip was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was in critical condition, police said. An 18-year-old shot in the foot was taken to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, where he was in good condition

A 14-year-old who was shot in the foot was taken to Norwegian American Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.