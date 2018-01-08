2 men wounded in West Garfield Park shooting

Two men were wounded Monday evening in a West Garfield Park shooting on the West Side.

They were in a dark Buick when a gray pickup truck pulled up next to them at 7:21 p.m. and people inside opened fire in the 4000 block of West Monroe, according to Chicago Police.

A 21-year-old was struck in the left hip, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

Another man, a 26-year-old, showed up at Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the left arm, police said. He was in good