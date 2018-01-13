2 people shot outside North Riverside mall

Two people were wounded in a shooting Saturday evening outside a shopping mall in west suburban North Riverside.

Police responded at 5:46 p.m. to a report of shots fired in the southwest parking lot of North Riverside Park Mall, 7501 W. Cermak Road, according to North Riverside police.

Two females had been shot and were taken to local hospitals for treatment, police said. The male suspect had fled the scene before police arrived.

Officers have determined that the shooting was domestic in nature, police said. The incident remains under investigation by the North Riverside Police Department.