2 people struck by South Shore Line train on Far South Side

Two people were struck by a South Shore Line train Monday evening on the Far South Side.

About 6:20 p.m., Metra officials were informed that the people had been struck near 103rd Street by eastbound South Shore Line train 119, which left Millennium Station at 5:58 p.m., according to Metra spokeswoman Sylvia Cooper. As a result, all power was shut down on the Metra Electric District Line from 69th Street to 115th Street.

Cooper said Electric District service in both directions would likely be down for “quite some time.”

At 6:33 p.m., a South Shore Line alert confirmed the train was halted on Metra property. Subsequent alerts confirmed that a pedestrian had been struck and that all trains on the South Shore line were stopped and facing “extended delays.”