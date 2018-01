2 people wounded in Albany Park shooting

Two people were wounded in an Albany Park neighborhood shooting Wednesday evening on the Northwest Side.

The shooting happened about 6:50 p.m. in the 4600 block of North Central Park Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

One person was shot in the right leg and the other in the chest, police said. Their ages and genders were unknown.

They both were taken in good condition to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, police said.