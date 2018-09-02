2 seriously wounded in Roseland shooting

Police investigate a shooting about 3:30 p.m. Sunday, September 2, 2018 in the 10800 block of South Princeton Avenue in Chicago. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

Two men were seriously wounded in a shooting early Sunday in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The shooting happened about 2:30 a.m. in the 10800 block of South Princeton Avenue, according to Chicago police.

A 20-year-old was shot twice in his back, and a 21-year-old was shot in his face and body, police said.

They were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition, according to police. No one was able to provide details about the shooting.

Area South detectives were investigating.