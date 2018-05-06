2 shootings hit same West Side block in 1 night

Two men were shot early Sunday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, less than five hours after two other people were shot in the same block.

About 2 a.m., the two men, ages 22 and 24, were coming out of a building in the 3300 block of West Madison Avenue when they heard shots, Chicago Police said.

The 24-year-old was shot in the chest and pelvic area, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The 22-year-old was struck in the buttocks and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

Five hours earlier, a 12-year-old boy and 23-year-old man were shot in the same block, police said. It wasn’t immediately clear if the two shootings were related.