2 shot — 1 fatally — in Calumet City

Two people were shot — one of them fatally — Wednesday afternoon in south suburban Calumet Heights, according to authorities.

The man and woman were shot about 3 p.m. at Freeland and State streets, according to a spokesman for the Calumet City Fire Department.

The woman, identified as 48-year-old Seretse Robinson-Perry of Chicago Heights, was taken to Franciscan Health in Hammond, Indiana, according to the Lake County Indiana coroner’s office. She died of her wounds at 3:31 p.m. and her death was ruled a homicide.

The man, whose exact age was unknown, was taken to a hospital for treatment, the fire department said. His condition was unknown.

Calumet City police were not able to provide additional information Wednesday night.