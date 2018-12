2 vehicle break-ins reported in Wicker Park: police

Police were warning Wicker Park residents about two thefts from parked vehicles that occurred during nightfall.

The burglar struck:

about 12 a.m. Dec. 16 in the 1300 block of North Ashland; and

about 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17 in the 1900 block of West Crystal.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.