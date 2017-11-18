2 women critically injured in Humboldt Park fire

Two women were critically injured in a fire Friday night in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

Firefighters responded about 11 p.m. to the fire at a two-story residential building in the 800 block North Trumbull, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Two women, believed to be in their 30s and 50s, were both taken to Stroger Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, fire officials said. They were in critical condition.

The fire was extinguished, and its cause was under investigation, the fire department said.